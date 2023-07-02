Videos by OutKick

As Deion Sanders recovers from surgery to remove blood clots from both of his legs, the first-year head coach of Colorado is getting his first taste of college football’s “talking season.” It is the time of the year where the recruiting dead period is in place, and the new semester is still a few weeks away.

Coaches are on vacation. Players are back home. There is nothing going on.

To fill the void between summer workouts and fall camp, coaches and players get to talking. Whether they are bashing a rival school or touting their own program, every single word from anyone involved with the sport gets extra attention because there is nothing else to discuss.

One of the greatest traditions of “talking season” comes with the release of Athlon Sports’ college football preview magazine. It allows coaches to talk on the condition of anonymity about other programs in their conference.

This year’s edition saw an anonymous ACC coach call out Dabo Swinney.

It also saw Greg Schiano get ripped to shreds.

Out on the West Coast, one Pac-12 focused-in on the Buffaloes and described the hiring of Coach Prime as a “lose-lose” situation. He, or she, said that it will either be a great success and Sanders will bounce for another program, or a total disaster.

Deion Sanders Jr. didn’t take kindly to what the Pac-12 coach had to say. Perhaps better stated, the Hall of Famer’s eldest son was not interested in entertaining what the coach thought of his father’s program and issued something of a warning.

They pray that we don’t do well because they fear us (and I’m not even talking about fear us on the field). It’s a threat to the social norms and the infrastructure of college football. — Deion Sanders Jr., via Twitter

Enough said!

Deion Sanders Jr. isn’t wrong.

What Coach Prime has done over the last six months is unprecedented. His first year at Colorado started with a bang when he told returning players to hit the transfer portal if they didn’t think that they could hang, because he had better players on the way.

From there, it has been nothing short of impressive — and insane. Sanders turned over the vast majority of the Buffaloes’ roster from a year ago. It looks completely different.

71 players left Colorado either before or after spring practice. They have all been replaced.

When Sanders Jr. speaks to the “infrastructure of college football,” that is what he is referring to.

Coach Prime arrived in Boulder, took an NFL approach to recruiting, tapped into the transfer portal, and built a first-year roster his way. There have been instances of large roster turnovers/overhauls in the past, just nothing like what happened with the Buffaloes.

Sanders Jr. knows that. Pac-12 coaches know that. Everybody in and around college football knows that.

But will it work? That’s the question on which Sanders Jr. says other coaches are praying.