Videos by OutKick

The University of Florida and the University of Georgia hate one another. Their cross-state rivalry dates back to 1904 and is relatively even over the course of 100 or 101 meetings— depending on who you ask.

The Bulldogs claim a 55-44-2 all-time record in the series. The Gators claim that they have lost just 54 games.

Either way, a 10-game difference in a rivalry that has been played at least 100 times isn’t too bad!

Regardless of the record, when Florida and Georgia get on the field, it is going to be contentious. That is even the case off of the field.

Take Jordan Hall, for example!

As a five-star defensive lineman in the Class of 2023, he was the fourth-ranked player at his position and No. 25 prospect overall. Hall hails from Jacksonville, Fla. — which hosts The World’s Largest Cocktail Party each year — and could have gone anywhere in the country.

33 schools offered him a scholarship, but his decision came down to Alabama, Florida, LSU and Georgia. In the end, Hall committed to play for Kirby Smart and the Bulldogs.

Why? He recently answered that question on the Real Talk Georgia podcast and ruffled some feathers with his answer.

Really Florida talked about a lot of nothing … Georgia talked about a lot of something. They’re going to put people in the league. Florida ain’t put a d-lineman in the league since Taven Bryan. And he’s terrible. So hey, I’m going to Georgia. And that’s really what it was. — Jordan Hall, via the Real Talk Georgia podcast

Sheesh! Hall did not hold back, but he may have misspoke.

In reality, the Gators have had at least one defensive lineman in each of the last 12 years. It is the longest streak in college football, actually.

However, Florida has not had a first-round defensive lineman drafted since Bryan in 2018. Bryan’s first six years in the league have been disappointing to the point that he is widely considered a bust.

Perhaps that is what Hall meant.

Either way, Georgia has had four defensive linemen drafted in the first round of the last two drafts. Regardless of what he intended to say, his point still stands and he remains committed to the Bulldogs.

His full comments can be found here: