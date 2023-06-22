Videos by OutKick

Deion Sanders is set to undergo emergency surgery on Friday, according to Adam ‘Pacman’ Jones. The 55-year-old Pro Football Hall of Famer and head coach of Colorado has been dealing with blood clot issues over the course of the last few years.

Doctors recently discovered a blood clot in his groin, which will require immediate medical attention.

Details of the surgery are unclear, but Jones spoke to Sanders on Thursday morning and provided all of the information that he can to the Pat McAfee show. He said that Coach Prime underwent a “hell of an operation” while at Jackson State and considered amputating his leg at the time, but didn’t.

Instead, Sanders had multiple toes removed in March of 2022. Recovery required him to coach the Tigers on a scooter for much of last season. Even something as simple walking continues to give him trouble and cause him pain.

.@DeionSanders reveals his amputated toes for the first time ever on camera:



“First it was the leg, then life and the 2 toes…I thank God it got to 2 toes. Take them, I’m good!” pic.twitter.com/wgkBxnk4fE — Club Shay Shay (@ClubShayShay) December 20, 2022

Jones and Sanders share a special relationship and the former said that it was difficult to see him go through that period of time following his first surgery. The hope now is that the latter will be on the road to recovery after Friday’s operation.

Deion Sanders is having emergency surgery tomorrow for a blood clot in his groin..



You got this Coach Prime #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/lZbeffvn8l — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) June 22, 2023

Jones’ update on Sanders’ health comes as his son, Shedeur, pulled out of the Manning Passing Academy— which begins on Thursday. It was previously unclear as to why, but his father’s health would appear to be the reason.

Although Sanders initially chose not to have his foot amputated, there is concern that further issues may require that procedure in the future. In the meantime, he will undergo surgery on Friday for a blood clot in his groin. Jones says that it will happen at 6:00 a.m., but the location is unclear.

The football community will keep Coach Prime in its thoughts and prayers.