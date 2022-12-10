Deion Sanders has made it abundantly clear that the Colorado football roster is going to look very different next season. When the Buffaloes take the field on the road at TCU on Sept. 2, 2023 to begin the Coach Prime era, there will be a lot of new faces on both sides of the ball.

Travis Hunter Jr. will be one of them. At least, so says both Hunter and his head coach.

Hunter, the No. 1 overall recruit in the Class of 2022, sent shockwaves across the college football world when he chose to commit to play for Jackson State over Florida State and 17 other offers from schools like Alabama, Clemson, Florida, Georgia and Michigan. It was a monumental decision that made him the first-ever No. 1 overall recruit to commit to an FCS program and the first five-star recruit to commit to play for the Tigers.

In the time since, Hunter balled out on the gridiron. Although he spent much of his freshman season dealing with injury, he was a dominant force whenever he was on the field— both offense and defense.

Hunter played both ways in high school, like many top-ranked recruits. However, it is rare for that to continue in college.

Not for Hunter. He is Him— just ask him.

While at Jackson State, Hunter recorded his first-career touchdown as a wide receiver and his first-career interception in the same quarter of the game. To celebrate the latter, he paid homage to his Pro Football Hall of Fame head coach.

And now he is joining him in Colorado. Assuming everything goes according to plan.

Over the last week, since taking the job in Boulder, Coach Prime has made quite the entrance. He declared that his four-star quarterback son Shedeur would be the starting quarterback in the opening statement of his introductory press conference and told Buffs players to hit the transfer portal if they aren’t up for competition because he is bringing his “Louis Vuitton luggage,” aka top-tier transfers.

Of those transfers Sanders is bringing in, his sons Shedeur and Shilo will be coming from Jackson State. So will Hunter, who teased his transfer not long after Colorado received its first commitment of the new era.

During a livestream on Instagram earlier this week, Coach Prime said Hunter is coming “real soon.” He also laughed at the idea that there was any speculation about the two-way star’s future.

Sanders’ declaration is no surprise. But it is unique. This has never happened before.

Hunter is not in the transfer portal. He has not even announced his intentions to transfer, other than on a livestream that he has since deleted.

And yet, the head coach at Colorado is saying that his former recruit at an FCS program will be transferring sooner than later. And that head coach has never coached on the FBS level, let alone the Power Five level.

Sanders is making a splash. Or, as he would say, “he’s coming.”

He really wants everybody to know that he’s coming.

Travis Hunter Jr. is coming with him— though there are a lot of formal steps to be taken for that to happen.