Deion Sanders Previews Postgame Handshake With Colorado State’s Jay Norvell

Videos by OutKick

Hours ahead of Colorado’s expected dismantling of Colorado State, Buffs head coach Deion Sanders previewed how he expects the postgame handshake to go down.

To be more specific, coach Prime demonstrated to Fox’s Big Noon Kickoff the way in which he plans to greet Colorado State coach Jay Norvell when the clock hits :00.

Something tells me Norvell likely won’t appreciate Prime’s sarcasm.

Then again, if the game goes according to Vegas (PointsBet favors Colorado by 23.5), Norvell won’t like the final score much either.

Big Noon Kickoff’s Mark Ingram asked Prime what the handshake’s going to look like after “you whop up on Colorado State.” Sanders didn’t respond verbally and instead let his actions – which included removing his hat and shades – speak for him.

Watch below:

Coach Prime gives a preview of what his handshake will look like after today's game 🤣🤝@CUBuffsFootball | @markingramII pic.twitter.com/Han2HIHPWO — Big Noon Kickoff (@BNKonFOX) September 16, 2023

Not The First Time Sanders Has Clapped Back

Deion’s unabashed taunt is the third sent in the direction of Norvell over the past three days.

On Thursday, video surfaced of Sanders telling his team: “It was just gonna be a good game, but they done messed around and made it …personal.”

Then, on Friday, Sanders gifted the entire Buffalos team sunglasses. The trio of moves follow comments made by Norvell earlier this week that didn’t mention Sanders by name, but clearly referenced he and his team.

“I told them, ‘I took my hat off, and I took my glasses off.’ And I said, ‘When I talk to grown-ups, I take my hat and my glasses off.’ That’s what my mother taught me,” Norvell said during his weekly coaches show.

It’s comments like these that led to the creation of the man facepalming emoji.

Norvell’s remarks were an obvious reference to Deion who regularly wears sunglasses and hats. Coach Prime does so not only during games, but also while meeting with media. It’s nothing new, he’s been doing it for as long as anyone can remember.

But until now, no one’s been offended by it. Or if so, they haven’t stated as much publicly.

Deion Sanders is almost always in a hat and shades. (Photo by Ron Jenkins/Getty Images).

The Rams and Buffs are slated to kickoff at 10pm ET and the game should wrap sometime early Sunday morning. And though the game figures to be a snoozer, the postgame fireworks will almost undoubtedly be worth staying up for.

Follow along on X: @OhioAF