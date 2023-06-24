Deion Sanders’ Girlfriend Gives Surgery Update: ‘Doing Great’

Videos by OutKick

Deion Sanders, like everything else in life, crushed his latest health scare to dust.

Prime’s girlfriend, Tracey Edmonds, posted early Saturday morning that Sanders was out of surgery, recovering and “doing great.” The NFL Hall of Famer and current Colorado coach underwent emergency surgery Friday for a blood clot in his leg.

“We are so grateful for the healing power of God and for all of our prayer warriors!” Edmonds said in an Instagram post. “It was a long, but successful day! #CoachPrime @deionsanders is resting and doing great tonight after his surgery! Thank you Lord! Thank you Fam! We love you!”

Deion Sanders out of surgery for blood clots

Sanders, 55, had to get emergency surgery Friday in order to fix multiple blood clots in his body.

It was just the latest health scare for the former NFL star. He previously lost multiple toes following complications from a surgery while at Jackson State.

Sanders’ son, Deion Sanders Jr., posted a video to his dad’s Instagram account early Friday ahead of Prime’s scheduled surgery.

“Lord it’s me. I’m not asking for anything. I just want to say thank you. Lord if you never bless me again, you’ve blessed me enough. I just want to say thank you,” Sanders said in the powerful video.

Good stuff there. And even better stuff from Tracey, who confirmed Deion was out of surgery and ready to head back to the sidelines.

Can’t wait to see Prime on the field here in just a few weeks. College football can’t come soon enough, especially with Deion Sanders and Colorado on the prowl.

Keep crushing it, Prime. Need you back ASAP.