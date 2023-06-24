Deion Sanders Shares Powerful Prayer Amid Health Issues: ‘Thank You’

Videos by OutKick

Deion Sanders put his faith in God as he underwent surgery Friday.

The Colorado football coach had to get emergency surgery Friday in order to fix multiple blood clots in his body.

It’s just the latest health issue for the former NFL star. He previously lost multiple toes following complications from a surgery while at Jackson State.

Deion Sanders has surgery to fix blood clots. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

While surgery is almost always a scary situation, Sanders didn’t seem to be panicking. Instead, his Son Deion Sanders Jr. posted a video to his dad’s Instagram account of the Colorado coach thanking God for all the blessings in his life.

“Lord it’s me. I’m not asking for anything. I just want to say thank you. Lord if you never bless me again, you’ve blessed me enough. I just want to say thank you,” Sanders said in the powerful video.

There were a lot of rumors flying around about Sanders’ health this week. A lot of it can be pinned back to the concern he might need to have a foot amputated.

That sent rumors soaring when it was revealed Sanders needed a medical procedure.

Deion Sanders shares powerful prayer amid health issues. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

The Colorado coach eventually clarified he wasn’t having his foot amputated. Instead, a procedure was being done in order to fix blood clotting issues.

It’s a serious situation, but a hell of a lot better than needing to have a foot amputated. However, it’s simply not good how much Sanders has struggled with his health over the past couple years.

He remains in high spirits, but it can’t be easy. The legendary defensive back deals with consistent pain after having toes amputated.

Deion Sanders undergoes surgery for blood clots. (Photo by Andy Cross/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images)

Now, he had to get surgery to fix blood clotting. Hopefully, Deion Sanders is back at 100% ASAP.