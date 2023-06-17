Deion Sanders Defines Success At Colorado As A High Team GPA (Fans Would Beg To Differ)

Videos by OutKick

Colorado head coach Deion Sanders is gearing up for the most anticipated season in the program’s history. Considering he’s leading a team (a very different one) that 1-11 what success looks like could vary from person to person, especially with expectations sky high.

However, it seems that success is defined by what happens off the field.

Fans might disagree, but let’s hear him out.

Coach Prime spoke to BroBible and was asked how he would define success as it pertains to the upcoming season.

“All the seniors graduating on time, us exceeding the GPAs, we just had the highest GPA in the history of the school for one semester for the football players and we want to exceed that,” he said.

“And for every young man that that’s in this locker room, that they go out there and play with everything they have and leave everything on the field each day.”

A lot of Buffaloes fans would define success as a number in the “W” column that’s higher than the one in the “L” column.

Sanders clearly sees things differently.

Sanders Gave An Answer That Practically Ensures ‘Success’

That’s commendable, and something that sometimes gets overlooked in college athletics, especially in Division I football.

However — whether this was the intent or not — Sanders’ answer takes some pressure off of what happens on the field.

There’s no definitive measuring stick. Most fans won’t bother to check in on the off-field stuff. Meanwhile, the only on-field metric he brought up was effort. As long as dudes play hard — and you would expect that they would — that’s a successful season, kids.

Whether he meant to do that or not, only he knows. But there’s no doubt that Deion Sanders will be under a microscope during his first season at Colorado like no coach taking over a 1-11 team ever has.

Follow on Twitter: @Matt_Reigle