Deion Sanders Calls Out His Haters In Blunt Fashion: ‘They Better Shoot Now’

Deion Sanders doesn’t really care if people don’t respect Colorado.

The former NFL standout defensive back has been tasked with turning around the Buffaloes after years of disappointing performances. The team won just one game last season, but expectations are already high in Boulder.

In fact, money is pouring in on Colorado to win the national title, despite the fact Deion Sanders hasn’t even coached a regular season game yet.

Will Deion Sanders be a success at Colorado? (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

Well, Sanders understands some people might want to drag Colorado, but he doesn’t care one bit. Just get your jokes in while you can because you soon won’t be able to.

“They just want to take a shot at me, and I’m good with that. They do. They know what [Colorado] was, but this is their opportunity to take a shot. They better shoot now because in a moment you’re not going to be able to shoot,” the Colorado head coach told Joel Klatt, who played at Colorado, when talking about his haters.

Deion Sanders doesn’t have time for the haters.

The Colorado coach continues to be an absolute content machine for his fans and haters. The man is doing his thing in Boulder and he doesn’t care if you don’t like it.

He’s too busy trying to rebuild a once proud program to worry what the haters and critics think. Like he said, go ahead and get your shots in while you can.

Soon, you won’t be able to, according to Deion Sanders.

Deion Sanders faces huge expectations with Colorado. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

Sanders faces big expectations in Boulder.

Now, if you’re going to go out there and make comments like that, you definitely have to back it up. You can’t make claims like that and then get dusted on the field.

The problem for Colorado is sportsbooks don’t expect the Buffaloes and Sanders to be any good. Most have the team’s win total line over/under set at 3.5. Will they be better than what fans saw in 2022?

Almost certainly, but winning two games would clear that bar. It’s not hard to be better than 1-11.

Deion Sanders calls out his critics and haters. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

Week one against TCU is certainly going to be a ton of fun. Deion Sanders is already in prime form (no pun intended) and it’s only June. That’s what fans love to see.