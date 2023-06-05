Colorado And Arizona Will Move To The Big 12, New Report Claims

Videos by OutKick

More smoke is swirling the Colorado Buffaloes are leaving the PAC-12 for the Big 12, and they might not be alone.

There’s been chatter for a couple months Colorado might ditch the PAC-12 amid nonstop chaos and jump ship to the Big 12. That chatter has only intensified in recent weeks, and a new report claims the decision might already be in and Arizona could be coming with.

Radio host Greg Swaim, who is very plugged into the Big 12 landscape, reported over the weekend multiple sources have told him Colorado and Arizona are as good as gone from the PAC-12, but there’s no word yet on Utah or Arizona State.

Swaim’s reporting lines up with previous reports that the Buffaloes and Deion Sanders are getting ready to shock the college football world. However, the addition of Arizona getting ready to cut ties is new.

He also correctly noted nothing is final until the ink dries on whatever kind of media deal the PAC-12 might be able to scrounge up.

BREAKING: Nothing becomes official until the #Pac12 gets their TV deal finalized, but now multiple sources tell us tonight that the #Buffs and #BearDown will move to the #Big12. No word on the #Utes and #SunDevils, but Yormark may just take two and save some spots for #ACC teams. — SWAIM SHOW (@GSwaim) June 4, 2023

Are Colorado and Arizona as good as gone from the PAC-12 to the Big 12?

It really does seem like all momentum is swinging towards Colorado leaving the PAC-12 and returning to the Big 12.

It was reported last week talks were underway, there’s been news circulating the Buffaloes are coming and now Greg Swaim is reporting that’s exactly what’s going to happen and they won’t be alone.

The Wildcats will be joining. If Brett Yormark successfully snags two PAC-12 teams, it will be an unbelievably successful coup for the Big 12 leader.

That would be massive! Of course, the situation is incredibly fluid, and there’s no reason to believe anything will happen until contracts are actually signed.

New report claims Arizona and Colorado will likely join the Big 12. (Photo by Kevin Abele/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

If there’s one thing college football fans have learned over the past several months, it’s that nothing is official until it’s official. Prior to that, it’s all chatter and smoke.

Also, the PAC-12 doesn’t have a media deal right now. What will it be worth without Colorado and Arizona? Why would Oregon and Washington sign anything at this point?

George Kliavkoff has a disaster situation on his hands and once one team leaves, the dominos could rapidly start falling.

Will Colorado leave the PAC-12 for the Big 12? (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

Embrace the carnage, folks, because we’re not done yet. Welcome to the current reality of the college football world.