Speculation Swirls Colorado Is Leaving The PAC-12 For The Big 12

There’s been speculation for months the PAC-12 might be on life support, and fears of collapse have only gotten much worse as time has passed since USC and UCLA announced they’re leaving for the Big Ten in 2024.

One of the main targets for possible departure has been Colorado. The Buffaloes came from the Big 12, and there’s been a lot of smoke they could return.

Will Colorado leave the PAC-12?

The PAC-12’s lack of a media deal only seems to make it more likely teams might attempt to secure stability elsewhere.

While there’s been no crystal clear indication any team will leave the PAC-12, Colorado reportedly might be getting ready to run for a lifeboat.

The Oklahoman’s Berry Tramel reported Tuesday a source told him last week the Buffaloes are ready to make the jump “soon,” and the comment only has “more juice” after the PAC-12’s financial situation was revealed this week.

Former commissioner Larry Scott seems to have left the conference in a lot of trouble. The most egregious example might be Comcast demanding $50 million from the conference after overpayments.

The PAC-12 isn’t in a strong position.

There’s no question the PAC-12 is in trouble, and again, programs need stability. Not only is there no new media deal, but the conference actually owes money that it’s unclear it even has.

It’s an absolute disaster of a situation, and Colorado is apparently kicking the tires on finding a new pasture to play in.

Now, it’s important to note it’s a fluid situation. Nothing should be believed until official announcements are released and ink on contracts has dried. There’s more misinformation campaigns currently in college football than at the height of the Cold War.

We’ll have to wait to see how it all shakes out for Colorado, the PAC-12 and Big 12. I hope you’re all enjoying the chaos because there’s still definitely more to come.