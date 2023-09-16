Deion Sanders Had Colorado Fans Thinking They Were In Church On Saturday During ‘Personal’ Promo

Videos by OutKick

Deion Sanders has already made it clear that this game against Colorado State was personal, but he also had Colorado fans believing this morning.

It’s been a long few days for Colorado State head coach Jay Norvell, who called out Deion Sanders for wearing sunglasses during an interview. This was obviously a shot at all of the publicity the Buffaloes have been receiving recently. Or, it could be that he wanted folks talking about Colorado State, but either way, it’s now personal.

If there is one thing we know about Deion Sanders, it’s that he’ll use any type of negative comments about his program as fuel for his team. Now, he’s got the entire city of Boulder reacting to his every word about the Colorado football program.

Appearing on Big Noon Kickoff, Deion Sanders took his wrestling promos to the crowd in attendance. After proclaiming to the FOX crew that this game was now ‘personal’ become the remarks from Jay Norvell, Coach Prime turned his attention to the crowd.

coach prime got them saying it back like a preacher on sunday 😂pic.twitter.com/XC3wut9nKX — Devin Walker (@Devin_Walker2) September 16, 2023

Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders before the game against the Nebraska Cornhuskers at Folsom Field September 09, 2023. (Photo by Andy Cross/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images)

If you felt like you were attending a Sunday morning church service, well you aren’t far off. Deion Sanders made sure the entire crowd was locked in for the game tonight, which doesn’t kickoff until 10pm ET.

As for Colorado fans, if you can’t tell, they are all-in on Sanders and his slogans. Expect a rowdy crowd tonight in Boulder, where things are certainly ‘Personal’.