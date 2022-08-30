Decoding Lamar Jackson’s Twitter Feed

Perhaps no athlete embodies the modern-day millennial like Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson. He uses social media to communicate, support colleagues, send messages — both cryptic and clear — to his employer, and keep us all guessing.

I originally planned to write about Lamar Jackson liking a tweet that had him Photoshopped into a Miami Dolphins uniform. That’s an interesting thing for a professional athlete to do — like a tweet with him appearing in the jersey of another team.

Adding a layer to this, of course, is that Jackson wants a new contract — and a massive one — from his current team, but hasn’t been shy about suggesting he’s willing to play elsewhere to get paid.

Lamar Jackson’s Twitter feed is a content creator’s dream, and the nightmare of the Baltimore Ravens PR staff (Twitter/@lj_era8)

I grew up a Dallas fan but dolphins were second no doubt — Lamar Jackson (@Lj_era8) August 29, 2022

After also implying that he grew up rooting for the Dolphins (second, after the Dallas Cowboys), that seemed to be the story.

But as I kept digging around his Twitter page, each tweet/retweet/like added intrigue until I was down a rabbit hole, ingesting every single post.

One of my favorites is Jackson updating us on his contract negotiations. One fan said Lamar should get $250 million and another replied that the Ravens already offered that to him and he passed. To which Jackson replied, “no they didn’t.”

No they didn’t — Lamar Jackson (@Lj_era8) August 29, 2022

Then there was the fan who claimed to “love Lamar” but doesn’t think he deserves a big contract. Jackson had a simple response to that:

You don’t love Lamar — Lamar Jackson (@Lj_era8) August 29, 2022

Those are some of his more clearly stated tweets and there’s no question where he stands on those comments. But, Lamar Jackson likes to get cryptic, too. Does it mean something? Does it mean nothing? Is it a message to the Ravens? The rest of the NFL? That’s only for Lamar to know and us to guess.

We’ll start with a retweet of a Steve Harvey tweet that reads “Go where you’re appreciated.”

Does Lamar Jackson feel under-appreciated by the Baltimore Ravens? (Twitter/@lj_era8)

Is that a message to the Baltimore Ravens front office? Is it just a tweet he likes? I guess we’ll never know for sure.

What about this one? Not even sure what it means:

The doors that’s opening up in your favor, sometimes you can’t bring certain people with you😵‍💫#Soleaveemwheretheystand🚀 — Lamar Jackson (@Lj_era8) August 29, 2022

To go back a little ways, we did a story here at OutKick about Lamar Jackson changing his Twitter header photo to a meme that read, “I need $.” Of course, he said that had nothing to do with the Ravens. Hard to think it didn’t, but hey, I’m not in Lamar’s head.

The great irony here is that Jackson says he actually exercises caution when thinking about what to like and retweet.

It be certain tweets I be wanting to like or retweet but I can’t😵‍💫#Idontlikethatforme🤣 — Lamar Jackson (@Lj_era8) August 26, 2022

So, if this is the stuff he’s OK with retweeting and liking, what does he actually WANT to like and retweet that we’re missing out on??

I guess it’s the fault of people like me, who are looking for any signals about what he’s trying to say and not say. Don’t worry, someone addressed that already:

They need to watch the road and not me🤣 https://t.co/vvmKc1tN8X — Lamar Jackson (@Lj_era8) August 26, 2022

To be fair to me, I’m not driving and hawking his Twitter at the same time. But I am hawking his Twitter. Can’t help it, the man is a content machine.