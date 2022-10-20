DeAndre Hopkins, Suspended For PEDs, Drops Wild Comeback Video And Gets Roasted

DeAndre Hopkins will take the field for the first time this season Thursday night when the Arizona Cardinals host the New Orleans Saints.

Hopkins, by far Arizona’s top receiver and one of the best playmakers of the past decade, was suspended the first six games of the season for failing a PED (performance-enhancing drug) test last summer.

His return couldn’t come at a better time for the Cardinals, who have been a huge disappointment so far this season and are in danger of falling well out of contention before we even hit November.

Anyway, back to Hopkins, who is HYPED to be returning tonight. Just make sure you don’t call it a comeback tour when you’re referencing it, please.

DON’T CALL IT A COMEBACK. pic.twitter.com/hHGzyaQ7Mq — Deandre Hopkins (@DeAndreHopkins) October 20, 2022

Fans roast DeAndre Hopkins for hype video

A lot to break down there.

For starters … absolutely love that we spend the whole video talking about how it’s not a comeback, only for the big reveal at the end:

“Don’t call it a comeback. Comeback tour.”

Good stuff, D-Hop.

All in all, it was actually a pretty cool video. We get a couple A-list cameos from Snoop Dogg (bold choice here) and Odell Beckham Jr., get a cool freefall from the sky to a cave, and even get Hopkins doing a little film review before we get the full-on workout sesh.

DeAndre Hopkins returns to the Arizona Cardinals Thursday night, and just in time. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

But, as always, fans weren’t having ANY of it on social media. They sort of make a good point, too.

These videos are cool, but they’re also usually reserved for when someone is coming back from an injury or a crappy season. Not that he would ever do it, but Tua Tagovailoa should 100% make a video like this ahead of his return on Sunday.

But it’s a little weird to see the hype vids for someone who was busted for PEDs, right? Frankly, I don’t really care, but Twitter sure did!

I'm a Cards fan… but really? Really? — Arnie Kuenn (@ArnieK) October 20, 2022

Comeback from peds lol — Astros WS Champs (@oofamus4) October 20, 2022

Bro just catch this ball. This too much — Petty Haskell (@pattherock14) October 20, 2022

Nice, but dude literally got popped for PEDs. Let’s not give a standing ovation. Welcome back — A-aron Gilbert (@Agezza71) October 20, 2022

Fantasy football owners rejoice: DeAndre Hopkins is back

Hopkins’ NFL return won’t just help the listless Cardinals offense, either.

The fantasy football season is nearing the halfway point, and it is absolutely make or break time right now. We’re at the delicate part of the year where there’s just enough time to salvage a bad start, but you have to start winning NOW.

And, of course, plenty of people stashed D-Hop on the bench for weeks now just waiting to unleash the beast Week 7.

I need some TDs bro or im gonna be golfing in a skirt. Let’s go — MLo (@MLo_3) October 20, 2022

10-130-2 tonight. For sure. — Alec Jenks (@MrEZ_x) October 20, 2022

Save my 0-6 fantasy football team🥲 — Kobe Smith (@kobesdesigns) October 20, 2022

Could really use a dominate D Hop for the rest of the season. Thanks man — Jayden Johnson (@JaydenJohnson3) October 20, 2022

