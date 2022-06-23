DeAndre Hopkins Still ‘Shocked’ By Positive Drug Test, Will Look To Reverse 6-Game Suspension

Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins still can’t believe he was suspended six games to begin the 2022 NFL season for violating the league’s performance-enhancing drug policy.

The three-time All-Pro has said he would fight the punishment and during a charity softball game Wednesday, Hopkins denied using any supplements that could have contributed to his failed drug test.

“We’re still doing some research right now,” Hopkins said, via Cameron Cox of KPNX. “Hopefully, before the season starts, maybe we can get the games down a little bit. But no, it wasn’t on me. I’m a natural. I’m pretty much a naturopathic kind of person, man. And what it was, it was called Ostarine, and there was 0.1% of it found in my system. If you know what that is, it’s contamination, not something directly taken.

“I don’t take any supplements, I’ve never took supplements, I barely take vitamins. So for something like that to happen to me, obviously, I was shocked. But my team and I, we’re still trying to figure out what’s going on.”

(Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Hopkins, 30, is set to enter his third season in Arizona since coming over in a trade from the Texans and inking a two-year, $54.5 million extension. After recording 115 receptions for 1,407 yards in 2020, Hopkins missed seven games in 2021 due to a hamstring and then knee injury, falling well short of 1,000 yards for the first time since 2016.

His absence was felt down the stretch, as Arizona went 3-4 during the regular season without Hopkins. The Cardinals were then defeated handily by the eventual Super Bowl champion Rams, 34-11, in the NFC Wild Card round.

Hopkins said he’s on the mend from his injury and should his suspension stand, has no doubts his teammates will go out and win those six games.

“I’ve been good. Recovering. Healing,” Hopkins said. “Unfortunately, I got to miss six games. But you know, it is what it is. The team will be ready, and I’ll be ready when I’m up.”

Follow Nick Geddes on Twitter @NickGeddesNews and on Instagram @nick.geddes.

