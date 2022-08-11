Deadspin Cites ‘Twitter’ As Source Saying Bob Stoops Son Owned iPad with Racial Slur Cale Gundy Read

The remains of Deadspin found the real “comedy in the Cale Gundy fiasco.”

On Wednesday, the site declared former Oklahoma football assistant Cale Gundy’s reading of the N-word as proof that white America has an “obsession” with the word.

In the piece, Deadspin printed a line that says Gundy read the slur aloud off of an iPad that belongs to Oklahoma player Drake Stoops, son of Bob Stoops.

How strong is the source? There isn’t a source. Instead, the author cited “Twitter” and linked to a random tweet from a college football fan that has since been deleted.

Here’s a screenshot of the tweet, courtesy of Wayback Machine.

Deadspin writes:

“The possibly additional comedy of this fiasco is that, according to Twitter, the iPad that Gundy was reading off of that included the N-word allegedly belonged to Drake Stoops — the son of former Oklahoma coach Bob Stoops. The Stoops are white.”

"The possibly additional comedy of this fiasco is that, according to Twitter, the iPad that Gundy was reading off of … allegedly belonged to …"



Not gonna say the name or link the story because it's so wildly inappropriate. Deadspin is such trash now. pic.twitter.com/s3GSHCObte — Jason Kersey (@jasonkersey) August 10, 2022

So, some random account online says he heard the iPad belongs to Drake Stoops and Deadspin publishes it.

The site didn’t seek the truth at any point during the writing process.

Rather, the outlet was so giddy to publish a piece calling white people racist that it failed to practice common editorial procedures, such as making sure the source of a potentially damaging claim isn’t “Twitter.”

If sports journalism had any remaining credibility, this would sink it.

The author of the piece, not relevant enough to name, is an oddball known for retweeting misleading accusations of racism.

He’s a loser. He’s the same “journalist” who published an op-ed earlier this year arguing that white people watching the NBA are white supremacists.

“White fans were entertained by black athletes a day after a racist killed black people in Buffalo — this is what white supremacy looks like,” the article read.

You might think that if white people stopped watching the NBA that it would hurt league revenue shared with primarily black athletes. But stop that. As we told you, the truth doesn’t matter. Especially at Deadspin.

Smearing the entire white race as wannabe slave owners is one thing. But the piece goes well beyond by singling out a college student with unverified reporting. The author sought to defame Drake Stoops as a racist without proof.

Deadspin’s “journalism” is the only “comedy of this fiasco” we can find.