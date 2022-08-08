Oklahoma Football Coach Resigns After Using A ‘Shameful And Hurtful’ Word

Oklahoma assistant football coach Cale Gundy has left the program.

The Oklahoma Sooners assistant head coach and receivers coach announced late Sunday night that he was resigning from the program because of a word he said during a film session.

Oklahoma assistant Cale Gundy resigns after saying “shameful and hurtful” word during a film session. (Photo by Brian Bahr/Getty Images)

“Last week, during a film session, I instructed my players to take notes. I noticed a player was distracted and picked up his iPad and read aloud the words that were written on his screen. The words displayed had nothing to do with football. One particular word that I should never – under any circumstances – have uttered was displayed on that screen. In the moment, I did not even realize what I was reading and, as soon as I did, I was horrified,” Gundy said when explaining his resignation.

Oklahoma assistant coach Cale Gundy resigns. (Photo by Brian Bahr/Getty Images)

He further added, “I want to be very clear: the words I read aloud from that screen were not my words. What I said was not malicious; it wasn’t even intentional. Still, I am mature enough to know that the word I said was shameful and hurtful, no matter my intentions. The unfortunate reality is that someone in my position can cause harm without ever meaning to do so.”

The specific words weren’t specified in his statement. You can read his full announcement in the tweet below.

Following Gundy’s resignation, head coach Brent Venables released a statement and said in part, “It’s with sadness that I accept Coach Gundy’s resignation … The culture we’re building in our program is based on mutual respect. Our staff is here to develop successful student-athletes, but also young men of character. As the leaders of this program, it’s essential that we hold ourselves to the highest standards as we model for our players the type of men we want them to become.”

Statement from head football coach Brent Venables: pic.twitter.com/aXe3ak9uza — Oklahoma Football (@OU_Football) August 8, 2022

Former Oklahoma star Joe Mixon also released a statement following Gundy’s resignation and said he was “disappointed” by the program not having his back.

L’Damian Washington will now take over Gundy’s role as the team’s WR coach.