Ex-Oklahoma Coach Cale Gundy Blocks Clay Travis’ Twitter

“You kind of reap what you sow, loser.” – Those were the words spoken by OutKick founder Clay Travis earlier this morning upon learning that former Oklahoma Sooner assistant coach Cale Gundy had blocked him on Twitter.

Travis shared that comment and more during a guest appearance on OutKick’s “Don’t @ Me with Dan Dakich.”

News broke this morning that Gundy resigned late Sunday night after a word he read from a player’s iPad during a film session was referenced as being “shameful and hurtful.”

In response to his resignation Gundy said in part: “I want to be very clear: the words I read aloud from that screen were not my words. What I said was not malicious; it wasn’t even intentional. Still, I am mature enough to know that the word I said was shameful and hurtful, no matter my intentions. The unfortunate reality is that someone in my position can cause harm without ever meaning to do so.”

Dakich asked Travis about the curious nature of Gundy’s resignation this morning which prompted the priceless response from Clay. Prior to Travis slapping Gundy with an L, he shared the following with Dakich.

“I tried to check out Cale Gundy’s Twitter account (this morning) and he had me blocked,” said a surprised Travis. “Evidently I’m too strong for you and you can’t handle my opinions. I don’t even know the guy.”