Many members of the Oklahoma Sooners reportedly didn’t want Cale Gundy to leave the program.

The longtime Sooners assistant resigned from his coaching position after he admitted to reading a “shameful and hurtful” unknown word off a players iPad during a film session.

He announced his resignation late Sunday night after more than two decades as a coach with the program.

Despite his resignation, it sounds like many members of the team didn’t want him to leave. Gabe Ikard reported “the vast majority” of players on the roster didn’t want Gundy to leave.

However, it sounds like they couldn’t sway his mind.

Talked to a few current players about the situation earlier today. Seemed like the team had talked through it and the vast majority wanted Cale Gundy to stay. But ultimately…Cale did what he thought was best for the program.



— Gabe Ikard (@GabeIkard) August 8, 2022

After more than two decades as a coach with the Sooners and several seasons as a dominant QB in Norman, Gundy is gone because he read a player’s iPad during a film session.

As Gundy claimed in his statement, they weren’t his words. He was reading a message on the iPad.

““I want to be very clear: the words I read aloud from that screen were not my words. What I said was not malicious; it wasn’t even intentional. Still, I am mature enough to know that the word I said was shameful and hurtful, no matter my intentions. The unfortunate reality is that someone in my position can cause harm without ever meaning to do so,” the former Oklahoma coach told fans in his resignation announcement.

Overall, it seems like this situation spiraled out of control before most people even realized what happened, and that’s backed up by the fact most players didn’t want him to resign.

What an incredibly bizarre and strange situation within the Oklahoma football program.

