Daytona Wreck Stirs Up Bad NASCAR Memories, ‘F–k Kyle Busch,’ Bubba Wallace Apologizes To Wife, Hooters Gianna & New Mystery Girl With Driver

Goodness gracious, I think Ryan Preece is STILL flipping. Anyone else hold their breath during barrel-roll No. 8? There are NASCAR wrecks and then there’s that.

Daytona and Talladega are different beasts, and we’re reminded of that every few years. Fortunately, what we saw Saturday night is pretty rare nowadays. Hell, Dale Jr. pretty much told you so in the booth.

But, cars still flip, they still go airborne, and they still get torn to pieces pretty good in today’s NASCAR.

And my dad says it’s too safe now! Hogwash.

Another regular season in the books, and an absolute nightmare scenario is now reality for the fellas in the marking department. Chase Elliott, despite his best attempts, came up just short Saturday. NASCAR’s Most Popular Driver — both at the track and on the colored TV — missed the playoffs.

That’s the bad news. The good news, though — especially for OutKick fans — is that Bubba Wallace made it! I know, I can hear ya’lls excitement from here.

What else did I see over the weekend while I had my actual boots on the ground at Daytona? Well, there was one fella wearing a “F–k Kyle Busch” shirt that won the weekend. Seriously. That’s all it said. Just a plain blue shirt that said F–k Kyle Busch. Hilarious.

You guys want a Bud Light recon mission? Well, I gave you one whether you wanted it or not, and the results were exactly as you’d expect.

Let’s see … Chris Buescher won, so congrats to him? Not much else to say different than you’ve read from the 157 carbon-copy stories since Saturday, so we’ll leave it at that.

Hooters Gianna got tanked in a garden, so I think we’ll talk about that. Oh yeah! Martin Truex Jr. won the regular season championship, but that’s obviously not what we care about here.

Anyone know who this new mystery girl is? I saw them on pit road and buddy, let me tell you, she could be the next NASCAR WAG star.

OK, enough teasing. Let’s roll. Four tires and enough fuel to last us for the next 10 playoff races, Monday Morning Pit-Stop — the ‘Hold On, Ryan!’ edition — is LIVE!

NASCAR fans hold their breath as Ryan Preece goes for a ride

We’re gonna have to start with the obvious …

MTJ’s new girl!

Fine, just kidding. Let’s get the serious stuff out of the way so we can talk shop.

Ryan Preece flipped 10 times in this violent crash late at Daytona.#NASCAR | @NBC and @Peacock pic.twitter.com/ho1EpXZr3E — NASCAR on NBC (@NASCARonNBC) August 27, 2023

Ryan Preece's onboard from last night. pic.twitter.com/960U3xFv51 — Andrew (@Basso488) August 27, 2023

Insane. That’s a good one, even for Daytona standards.

Now, I will say this — I wasn’t as taken back as the rest of social media seemingly was. I mean, ya’ll went a little crazy.

Maybe I’ve just covered enough of these that I’m numb to it? I don’t know. I guess once you see Ryan Newman’s 2020 wreck in person, anything else after that is gonna seem tame.

Frankly, the Preece wreck wasn’t the one I was concerned about. NASCAR’s other Rhino — Ryan Blaney — has me a little queasy for about 10 seconds after this:

I appreciate everyone’s support, I’m doing alright. Getting hooked in the right rear in both Daytona races this year in the same exact spot because of someone’s terrible push is frustrating. Hope @RyanPreece_ is able to get back on his feet soon. — Ryan Blaney (@Blaney) August 27, 2023

I made a side-by-side to show how close Blaney’s wreck last night was to Dale’s. Amazing how far the safety and car tech has come since then. #nascar #NASCARPlayoffs #ryanblaney #daytona pic.twitter.com/CFXRuu0FKP — Trap Speed (@TrapSpeedPhoto) August 27, 2023

Brad Keselowski is on fire!

Yeah, my thoughts exactly. There are certain wrecks that you know are bad based off the action going on in the media center.

I knew Newman’s was bad when you had NASCAR officials suddenly packing their briefcases and quickly getting out of there and heading to the hospital. It’s like when you’re on a flight and hit turbulence and immediately look to see what the flight attendants are doing. If they’re good, you’re good.

Blaney’s was similar for about 10 seconds the other night when the entire media center just sort of went silent, waiting to see the window net drop. Luckily, it did, because it’s not 2000 and the walls are no longer concrete death traps.

Still, those are the hits that you worry about — not flipping through the grass. Those ones are just cool.

Brad Keselowski, thoughts?

Brad Keselowski driving around in circles under the red flag @ Daytona, 2023.



Alex Bowman's onboard. pic.twitter.com/pnZo1x85cg — Andrew (@Basso488) August 28, 2023

The smoke was billowing fast around my feet, knew I had to do something.



The red in the ECU gets clearer with every second as the fire is going out and smoke dissipating… so I guess it’s not dumb if it works?!?! https://t.co/86q4yHpiyz — Brad Keselowski (@keselowski) August 27, 2023

Bubba’s in, Chase is out of NASCAR playoffs

Essentially, Brad’s car caught fire under the red flag when everyone was just sitting there, so he decided to stop, drop and drive around in a circle to put it out.

He then went on to finish second to his teammate — and employee — Chris Buescher. So make fun all you want, losers — clearly he’s smarter than us.

All right, quick look at the playoff picture before we move on to Bud Light and FKB shirts.

Chase Elliott had a chance at the end and came up three spots short. Sort of how his season has gone all year. The 2020 Cup champion is out of the playoffs for the first time ever. Not great!

I said it last week and I stand by it — heads will roll at the No. 9 team after the season. They have to. Chase isn’t absolved from all of it by any means, but he ain’t going anywhere, obviously. So that means Mr. H is gonna be looking elsewhere. Heads down and eyes forward, everyone!

Chase is out for the first time ever and Bubba’s IN for the first time! Just the scenario NASCAR fans prayed about for weeks.

F–k Kyle Busch and f–k Bud Light!

Take a breath, Bubba! That playoff paycheck is on the way. As Stanley Hudson once said before realizing they weren’t, in fact, getting a raise, ‘Get the wallpaper, honey!’

OK, couple quickie observations before getting to Hooters Gianna and Mystery Ms. Martin.

First off, hat’s off to the NASCAR fans who once again crushed Daytona. It was a billion degrees out but there inflatable pools all over the infield, swimsuits out and about, and scenes like this at every turn:

Amazing how many FKB shirts you saw. They ranged from that above one to the simple one that I saw on race day that just spelled it out. Both get the job done, although he’s not nearly the villain he used to be.

I can remember when Busch would get booed to no end during driver intros, and now the cheers far outweigh the boos.

PS: brother Kurt Busch “announced” his big retirement from NASCAR this weekend — one year after pretty much retiring with the concussion. Did you know he wasn’t officially done? I certainly didn’t.

@KurtBusch exits his retirement from driving news conf today @DAYTONA to a room full of hugs. ❤ Last, his brother@KyleBusch….he said to him: "taught you everything" 😉

It was quite emotional.

Race broadcast on now @SiriusXMNASCAR pic.twitter.com/KAInygCLyc — Claire B Lang (@ClaireBLang) August 26, 2023

Congrats, I guess? Seems just a tad over the top for someone who hasn’t raced in 13 months, but Kurt’s still a former champ so I get it.

Finally, here’s an actual convo I had with multiple beer vendors this weekend:

Me: Two Busch Lights please.

Them: Sure thing.

Me, trying to make convo during the pour: So, anyone buying Bud Light?

Them, after four seconds of thought to make sure I wasn’t an informant: Not really. I don’t blame them, either.

Me: Maybe you should make it free and see what happens?

Them: We’ve talked about it. One guy ordered one and we started to pour it and then he said, ‘Just kidding, I’d never buy that piss water.’ So no, I don’t think making it free would work.

The NASCAR WAG field gets flipped on its head

What a time to be alive.

OK, first, here’s Hooters Gianna getting tanked on martinis before the big Daytona race:

And, second …

How am I just spotting MTJs alleged new girlfriend? Him and longtime girlfriend Sherry Pollex called it quits last offseason, but I had NO idea he already unleashed his backup car:

Unreal. Good for you, Martin. Can’t wait to find out more as the season rolls on. It’s been a while since we had a new player in the NASCAR WAG garage, so I’d very much like Ms. Mystery Martin here to continue to develop.

And on that note, we’re off to Darlington.