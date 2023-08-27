NASCAR Driver Ryan Preece Put On Stretcher After Massive Daytona Wreck

Videos by OutKick

It was only a matter of time until a car went airborne during the NASCAR regular season finale at Daytona, and it came with just a handful of laps to go Saturday night. Ryan Preece, driver of the No. 41 Ford, went off the ground and barrel-rolled with five laps to go in the Coke Zero Sugar 400, flipping 10 times before coming to a halt in the infield grass.

As Dale Earnhardt Jr. said on the NBC broadcast, it was a wreck straight out of “1985.”

An unbelievably wild ride for Ryan Preece at Daytona. He is out of the car. These images don't feel real. https://t.co/y3Hv6UFxsN pic.twitter.com/G4z7oKZz9L — FOX: NASCAR (@NASCARONFOX) August 27, 2023

Preece, 32, left the car under his own power, but eventually was put on a stretcher. Tow-trucks and multiple ambulances were immediately on the scene.

“You’re brain shifts, just making sure he’s OK,” said NBC’s Jeff Burton on the broadcast.

The huge NASCAR wreck came with five laps to go. After the restart, Chris Buescher won in NASCAR overtime. Brad Keselowski finished second.

Chase Elliott, NASCAR’s Most Popular Driver, finished fourth and missed the playoffs for the first time in his career. Elliott won the 2020 Cup championship.

Bubba Wallace was the final driver to make the cut of the 16-driver playoff field. Wallace finished 12th.

As for Preece, NASCAR has not issued an update since the wreck. The NBC telecast said he was transported to a local medical center.