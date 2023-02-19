Daytona 500 Live Updates: Great Americans Ready For The Great American Race

Videos by OutKick

Buckle up, strap in, crack a beer and fire up the grill … the 2023 Daytona 500 is set to go green today to kick off the NASCAR season.

After three months, we’ve made it. NASCAR returns for its 75th season today at Daytona International Speedway, where over 101K fans are expected to take in the glorious sights and sounds of the sport’s biggest race.

OutKick is on the scene and will have updates throughout the day. And, of course, we’ll have some of the best images from The Great American Race.

Most of the images will of course be of great Americans!

Think these fellas are excited for the Daytona 500?

If that doesn’t say Daytona 500, I don’t know what does!

Anyway, let’s jump in. We have a weather report from yours truly, the Daytona 500 starting lineup, Charlotte Flair burning some WWE rubber, betting odds and more.

Check back throughout the day leading up to the 3:14 p.m. green flag, and through all 500 miles.

Let’s go racing, boys!

What’s the weather for the Daytona 500?

Good news on this front!

In short: there is no front!

While things can change – that happens once in a while in Florida, you know – things look great for today’s Daytona 500.

Sunny skies, highs around 80, no wind and little chance of rain – according to the crack OutKick weather team.

I’ve seen crazier things happen, but I think we’re in store for a dry day. At least when it comes to the weather!

Daytona 500 Monster Energy Girls are ready to roll.

Daytona 500 betting odds

I wrote about this earlier in the week, so I’d suggest checking that out if you want to get rich.

But, here’s a quick excerpt. Spoiler alert: I like Ryan Blaney today, but wouldn’t mind a sprinkle on Michael McDowell.

McDowell sitting at 35/1 is a steal. Put the ticket in before finishing this sentence if that’s at all possible. I doubt it is, but give it a shot.

Austin Dillon won the Daytona 500 a few years back, and nearly won again last year. He likes his car this week, was fast in the qualifiers, and will have plenty of help in the Chevy camp.

He’s a good gamble at 30/1, as is Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

Aric Almirola won Thursday’s second qualifier and almost beat Dillon a few years back before getting punted on the final lap, and you can get him at 25/1 right now. Probably worth it if you can swing it.

WWE superstar Charlotte Flair stays hot

WWE superstar Charlotte Flair, the daughter of legend Ric Flair, is ready for the Daytona 500.

What a great American!

Flair, who was named an honorary official earlier this week, was up and at ’em bright and early Sunday, and arrived at the track hours before the green flag was set to wave to kick off NASCAR’s 75th season.

Daytona 500 starting lineup