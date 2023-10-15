After Fire Pit Injury, David Njoku Wants To Give Back To Other Burn Victims

Videos by OutKick

We were all shocked when we saw the photos of David Njoku’s facial burns on Thursday. Now, the Cleveland Browns tight end is revealing why he decided to share those pictures.

“I’ve been getting a lot of messages from other burn victims and nurses that have burn victims, and they were telling me how everybody feels embarrassed to show whatever,” Njoku told Cleveland.com.

“So I wanted just to come out forth and show myself so everyone feels a little bit better about themselves. End of the day, things heal.”

Njoku suffered severe burns on his arms and face while lighting a fire pit at his home on September 29.

“When it happened, my eyes were open, so I saw everything and I really should have been blinded,” he said. “So luckily I’m not. So, yeah, I give all the glory to God.”

Immediately following the injury, the Browns listed Njoku as questionable for the Week 4 matchup against the Baltimore Ravens. Njoku arrived at the stadium in a terrifying mask that covered his entire face. But, somehow, he still played — catching a season-high six passes for 46 yards.

David Njoku arrives at the stadium after suffering severe burns to his face. (Photo by Lauren Leigh Bacho/Getty Images)

Now, he’s taking this experience as an opportunity to give back.

Earlier this week, Njoku announced in an Instagram post he was launching a line of T-shirts — decorated with a graphic of himself arriving at the stadium in the mask — called “Withstand.”

“I want to use my platform to help bring awareness to an all too common issue and shed some positive light on an otherwise unfortunate incident,” Njoku wrote.

A portion of the money made from each sale will be donated to the American Burn Association — supporting burn prevention, care and research.

Follow Amber on X at @TheAmberHarding or email her at Amber.Harding@OutKick.com.