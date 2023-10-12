David Njoku Shows Off Facial Burns He Played With

Cleveland Browns tight end David Njoku suffered facial burns on Sept. 30 and still put on his uniform the following day for his Week 4 game.

Now we’ve got our first look at Njoku’s injuries, caused by a fire pit at the player’s home. Considering the extent of his facial injuries, it’s incredible that Njoku chose to play that week.

CLEVELAND, OHIO – NOVEMBER 01: Tight end David Njoku #85 of the Cleveland Browns warms up prior to the game against the Las Vegas Raiders at FirstEnergy Stadium on November 01, 2020 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

In a carousel of images posted Tuesday, Njoku dropped a selfie, showing his literal entire face healing and peeling from the burns.

WATCH (second image):

The former first-round pick tallied six catches for 46 yards in Week 4 against the Ravens. Njoku had an extra week to recover with the Browns’ Week 5 bye week. Njoku did skip Wednesday’s practice, listed as DNP due to face/hand injuries.

Njoku’s facial burns aren’t expected to sideline him this week —a testament to the former first-rounder’s toughness.

Follow Alejandro Avila on Twitter: @AlejandroAveela
Written by Alejandro Avila

Alejandro Avila lives in Southern California and previously covered news for the LA Football Network. Jeopardy expert and grumpy sports fan that has watched every movie.

