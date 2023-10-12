David Njoku Shows Off Facial Burns He Played With

Videos by OutKick

Cleveland Browns tight end David Njoku suffered facial burns on Sept. 30 and still put on his uniform the following day for his Week 4 game.

Now we’ve got our first look at Njoku’s injuries, caused by a fire pit at the player’s home. Considering the extent of his facial injuries, it’s incredible that Njoku chose to play that week.

In a carousel of images posted Tuesday, Njoku dropped a selfie, showing his literal entire face healing and peeling from the burns.

The former first-round pick tallied six catches for 46 yards in Week 4 against the Ravens. Njoku had an extra week to recover with the Browns’ Week 5 bye week. Njoku did skip Wednesday’s practice, listed as DNP due to face/hand injuries.

Njoku’s facial burns aren’t expected to sideline him this week —a testament to the former first-rounder’s toughness.