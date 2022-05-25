Dave Chappelle’s Attacker Says Will Smith-Chris Rock Slap Made Him Do It

Add the Will Smith-Chris Rock Oscars slap to the list of reasons that 23-year-old Isaiah Lee alleges motivated him to assault Dave Chappelle on stage at the Hollywood Bowl.

Among those reasons are Chappelle’s jokes on the LGBT community — which Lee says “triggered” him — and LA’s crappy public transit system (probably).

In an interview with the New York Post on Monday, from Twin Towers Correctional facility, Lee applauded Smith for slapping Chris Rock at the Oscars (March 27) when the latter made fun of Jada Pinkett Smith’s alopecia.

Thousand words right now when Will Smith slaps Chris Rock pic.twitter.com/O31850Qx74 — Reda (@RedaMor_) March 28, 2022

Lee found a joint mission when it came to Chappelle at the stand-up show.

“That’s not right what [Chris Rock] said about his wife, calling her GI Jane,” Lee told the outlet.

“I wanted [Chappelle] to know that next time, he should consider first running his material by people it could affect. I wanted Dave Chappelle and people to know that these are things you need to be more sensitive about and not joke about,” Lee added.

Someone just tried to attack Dave Chappelle on stage at the Hollywood Bowl 😳😳 pic.twitter.com/PZI3RMRdjD — Piñata Farms 🪅 (@pinatafarms) May 4, 2022

In his initial interview with the Post, Lee admitted that as a bisexual man, he found a duty in standing up for the queer community at the show, which included rushing Chappelle with a fake gun that held a retractable knife.

Chris Rock was at the Netflix stand-up event and joked to the crowd if it was Will that assaulted Chappelle.

This wasn’t Lee’s first stab at erratic behavior. In December 2021, Lee also attacked a former roommate with a knife. The injuries were non-fatal but probably hurt like hell.

Lee admitted that his on-stage attack was also a promotional tool to sell more of his hip-hop mixtapes.

“I’m not going to lie … it was a bit of clout-chasing,” Lee said, also known as NoName_Trapper on the mic.

The idiot getting beaten down after attacking Dave Chappelle at Hollywood Bowl pic.twitter.com/Ft0FIUyjWv — Jed Simon (@JEDSIMON) May 4, 2022

F’d around and found out. It’s probably a bad idea to attack Dave Chappelle. pic.twitter.com/bs8E3lZx0d — Anthony Lewis (@Anthony_H_Lewis) May 4, 2022

