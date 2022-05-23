Knife-Wielding Dave Chappelle Attacker Gives Reason For On-Stage Incident

The 23-year-old attacker who went after Dave Chappelle during his stand-up show at the Hollywood Bowl (May 3) has provided new details.

Isaiah Lee, the assailant facing attempted murder charges, said he attacked the comedian for making LGBT jokes and being “triggered” as a bisexual man.

As relayed by the New York Post, Lee said, “I identify as bisexual … and I wanted him to know what he said was triggering.”

Lee, held in Twin Towers Correctional Facility in Los Angeles, added that he is the father of a five-year-old boy. He admitted to struggling with mental health problems and that Chappelle’s joke spawned memories of being sexually assaulted when he was younger.

“I’m also a single dad, and my son is five. It’s a struggle, and I wanted Dave Chappelle to know it’s not a joke.”

Isaiah Lee, 23, charged the stage at the Netflix Is A Joke event, scuffling with comedian, Dave Chappelle before being dragged off by security.

At the gig Chappelle depicted how the "woke brigade tried to cancel him over trans jokes," the Daily Mail reported. pic.twitter.com/M11Bh1YTa7 — Apex World News (@apexworldnews) May 4, 2022

Lee said he’s been homeless and was in the process of moving into a residence before attending the Netflix is a Joke event. The attacker is also facing criminal charges related to allegations of Lee stabbing a past roommate in December 2021.

“I wanted him to know that next time, he should consider first running his material by people it could affect,” Lee added.

News of the Hollywood Bowl incident blew up on social media when initial reports detailed that the attacker, Lee, was carrying a gun. The weapon turned out to be a replica handgun that contained a knife.

Chappelle’s security quickly got in on prying Lee off Chappelle. Once they got to him, they left Lee with a broken arm and bruised all over.

Dave Chappelle’s attacker Isaiah Lee just f***ed around and found out.



Social justice served. 👏👏👏👏👏



pic.twitter.com/VKqPkIfV2q — Hoe Biden (@MAGASoGood) May 4, 2022

“I told him my mother and grandmother, who fought for his civil rights to be able to speak, would be upset at the things he said,” Lee said, recounting the moment Chappelle asked the attacker for his reasoning.

Chappelle reportedly said, “Now your story will die with you, son.”

Follow along on Twitter: @AlejandroAveela