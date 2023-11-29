Dana White Destroys Young People For Not Respecting America

Videos by OutKick

UFC boss Dana White has some blunt words for young people who don’t love America.

It feels like young Americans don’t have the same sense of patriotism and love for the USA that was commonplace not that long ago.

Now, people are being taught to hate America and that the USA is the bad guy. The consequences are brutal. We have people in America praising and siding with Usama bin Laden. It’s hard to believe it’s real, but unfortunately, it 100% is.

Dana White slams younger generations for not loving America. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

Dana White slams young Americans who don’t love the USA.

Dana White, a proud American and successful businessman, has zero tolerance for young people who hate America, don’t respect our great way of life and are threatening to leave if Donald Trump wins in 2024.

White said the following on the Full Send Podcast:

If you look at all the sh*t that’s going on in the world right now. If we went to war, there’s no respect for the police anymore. There’s no respect for the military. Our country. Our way of life that we have here. You can sit around and nit pick and talk about things that are wrong with the United States. Let me tell you something. I’m going to tell f*cking your generation, my generation, everybody’s generation. This is it. So, all these f*cking people who are like, ‘Oh God, if President Trump wins I’m leaving the country.’ They all say it. Nobody f*cking does it.

You can watch his full comments below, and send me your reactions to David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

I couldn’t have said it better myself if I tried. We need more patriotism and more support for the red, white and blue – not less.

We are all incredibly blessed to be Americans, and while there might be issues with our country and government, I’d rather be in the USA than any other country on the globe. These colors don’t run.

That’s a tone and spirit that seems lost among young people. Now, the younger generation loves Chinese produced TikTok, seems to think there are moral equivalencies between civilized nations and terrorists and doesn’t have the same pride probably everyone reading this does.

How do we fix that? I have no idea, but a good start is to celebrate people doing the right things. For example, Utah State QB Levi Williams is stepping away from his college football career to pursue becoming a Navy SEAL. That’s incredibly selfless and something to be celebrated. It’s certainly a hell of a lot more important than whatever the latest social media fad is.

Utah State QB Levi Williams is ending his college football career early to become a Navy SEAL.



While many young people are being taught to hate America, Williams is leading from the front and wants to defend the beautiful country we call home. https://t.co/3AJjOlbBKK pic.twitter.com/7s7xnywurF — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) November 28, 2023

Credit to Dana White for speaking out about the nonsense we’re seeing sweep across our young generation.