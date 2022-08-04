Dan Wolken Claims Climate Change Is A ‘Major’ Threat To College Football

Coronabro Dan Wolken has pivoted his attention from COVID-19 to the climate.

Wolken, who spent a large chunk of 2020 fighting against the playing of sports, fired off an absolute heater of a tweet Thursday morning when talking about the future of college football.

In response to an ESPN article floating the idea of shifting the college football calendar, Wolken seemed to indicate that climate change is the greatest threat to America’s favorite sport.

Not realignment! Not the transfer portal potentially becoming too volatile! Climate change, folks! Climate change is what football fans should be worried about.

If you want to actually reimagine the college football calendar, I’d start with the reality that extreme heat and climate change is going to have a major impact. But that would require vision and college athletics administrators really don’t do that https://t.co/hj6FeIy4JD — Dan Wolken (@DanWolken) August 4, 2022

Pat Forde, who also had some unhinged takes during the era of COVID, seemed to think climate change threatening college football wasn’t such a bad stance to have!

Fair point. — Pat Forde (@ByPatForde) August 4, 2022

Imagine living life with this much negativity surrounding you. College football starts in 23 days and Dan Wolken and Pat Forde are out here talking about climate change.

Nick Saban is on the warpath after 2021, Georgia is looking to repeat, Michigan wants to go back-to-back over Ohio State, Wisconsin is trying to punch through and there are tons of other stories countless fans are debating.

Dan Wolken claims the climate is a threat to college football. (Photo by Jeffrey Vest/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Yet, these two are busy burning up their day claiming climate change is the threat that might kneecap college football.

I can’t imagine how fun these two must be at a party on a Saturday night during the season!

Covid has turned many sportswriters insane. https://t.co/6JwUaFpzQN — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) March 22, 2021

If you’re busy debating the climate and its impact on football with games on the horizon, it’s time to crack a beer, take a deep breath and relax!

Is the climate a threat to college football? (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

The rest of rational America is excited and pumped up. If these two want to sing a sob story on social media, that’s on them!