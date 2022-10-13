Dan Snyder Reportedly Has Dirt On Other NFL Owners, Roger Goodell: ‘They Can’t F-ck With Me’

Given the multiple investigations he is facing, it feels like a matter of when, not if, Dan Snyder loses ownership of the Washington Commanders. Nevertheless, Snyder has owned the franchise for 23 years. And in that time, he’s reportedly collected dirt on owners around the league and commissioner Roger Goodell.

A recent report from ESPN claims that Snyder has said he’s gathered so many secrets that he has enough ammunition to “blow up” the league before anything may happen to his position with the Commanders.

Snyder has even said, “they can’t fu-k with me,” according to the report.

The NFL is aware of Snyder’s collecting of dirt, too. League sources have said the NFL knows of Snyder’s claims of tracking fellow owners. One of the owners Snyder has allegedly kept close tabs on is Jerry Jones.

“One owner was told by Snyder directly that he “has dirt on Jerry Jones,” a team source told ESPN, though the nature of the information was unclear. Another source confirmed that Snyder has told a confidant that he has “a file” on Jones.”

(Photo by John McDonnell/The Washington Post via Getty Images)

While all of this information comes from various, unnamed sources, a former Commanders executive went on record and gave insight into Snyder’s mindset.

The former exec claimed Snyder “thinks he has enough on all” the owners and “thinks he’s got stuff on Roger [Goodell].” Another source even went as far as to call Snyder “the most powerful owner” in the league – given the dirt he has on various people of power.

Dan Snyder Facing Investigation

The House Oversight and Reform Committee launched a workplace misconduct and sexual harassment investigation into both Snyder and the Commanders in October of 2021.

Over 40 women have accused Snyder and team executives of sexual harassment and inappropriate behavior. A total of 15 women claimed harassment took place over the course of 18 years in 2020.

Snyder recently called out the House Oversight Committee over the investigation itself claiming it has not been fair.

“The investigation of the Washington Commanders has not been fair, thorough, or bipartisan, and it certainly hasn’t sought the truth. From the beginning, the Committee set out with a singular purpose—to destroy Dan Snyder and his family and attempt, with deception, innuendo, and half-truths, to drive him from the National Football League, a letter from Snyder’s legal team read.

The NFL will hold annual league meetings in New York on Tuesday. It’ll be interesting to see if anything comes from the meetings given that many NFL owners reportedly want to see Snyder removed as owner much sooner rather than later.