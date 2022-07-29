Commanders Owner Dan Snyder Speaks With Committee For 10 Hours Regarding Workplace Harassment Allegations

A 10-hour deposition between the House Committee on Oversight and Reform and Washington Commanders co-owner Daniel Snyder came to a wrap at 6:30 p.m. (EDT) on Thursday.

Snyder privately joined the Committee on a private Zoom call after repeatedly declining to join for an in-person questioning focused on workplace harassment in Washington. He is currently away from the U.S. and in Israel for personal reasons.

A spokesperson on behalf of Snyder released a statement after the meeting ended, relaying that Snyder had properly cooperated: providing his testimony and insight on allegations of workplace misconduct that have long ailed the unpopular owner.

“A total of 42 women have now accused Snyder and team executives of sexual harassment and inappropriate behavior,” relayed OutKick’s Joe Kinsey.

Snyder’s spokesperson announced on Thursday:

“Washington Commanders co-owner Dan Snyder today voluntarily testified under oath for nearly 11 hours, on top of the previous cooperation provided to the committee. Mr. Snyder fully addressed all questions about workplace misconduct, described the Commanders’ dramatic two-year transformation and expressed hope for the organization’s bright future.”

In 2020, 15 women working for the Washington team claimed that harassment was an element of the workplace “over the course of 18 years,” reports The Athletic.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell agreed to appear before the committee in June to speak on Snyder and the allegations. In July 2021, Goodell and the League handed Snyder a $10 million fine.

A spokesperson on behalf of the committee issued a response after the virtual hearing, announcing that Snyder “committed to providing full and complete testimony, and to answer the committee’s questions about his knowledge of and contributions to the Commanders’ toxic work environment, as well as his efforts to interfere with the NFL’s internal investigation, without hiding behind nondisclosure or other confidentiality agreements.

“Should Mr. Sndyder fail to honor his commitments, the Committee is prepared to compel his testimony on any unanswered questions upon his return to the United States.”

Snyder has not given any timeframes for his return from Israel.

