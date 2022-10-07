Dan Snyder Calls Out House Oversight Committee For Investigation Into Commanders, His Sleazy Allegations

Washington Commanders owner Dan Snyder is not happy with the House Oversight and Reform Committee regarding its workplace misconduct investigation into both himself and the franchise.

The committee’s investigation began in October 2021 based on allegations of sexual harassment and workplace misconduct within the organization. Over 40 women have accused Snyder and team executives of sexual harassment and inappropriate behavior. A total of 15 women claimed harassment took place over the course of 18 years in 2020.

Snyder finally agreed to questioning focused on workplace harassment in July of this year. He did so privately on a Zoom call, declining to answer questions in person.

A few months have since passed and Snyder is upset about the investigation as a whole.

The Commanders’ legal counsel, Holland & Knight, wrote a letter to Chairwoman Carolyn Maloney on Wednesday claiming the investigation has not been fair.

“The investigation of the Washington Commanders has not been fair, thorough, or bipartisan, and it certainly hasn’t sought the truth. From the beginning, the Committee set out with a singular purpose—to destroy Dan Snyder and his family and attempt, with deception, innuendo, and half-truths, to drive him from the National Football League,” former Rep. Tom Davis (R-Va.), a partner at Holland & Knight, wrote in the letter.

“This investigation reeks of the lowest form of politics and its only purpose is personal destruction. Rather than seeking the truth, the Committee has ignored exculpatory evidence and buried favorable witnesses.”

(Photo by John McDonnell/The Washington Post via Getty Images)

Snyder and his legal team seem to be using the tactic of placing the blame elsewhere.

The letter went on to mention that the panel used testimonies from former Commanders’ employees who Snyder has pinned as the ones responsible for the toxic workplace environment instead of himself.

The Oversight committee confirmed to The Hill that its investigation “will not be deterred” by the boldly-worded letter from Snyder and his legal team.

Snyder and the Commanders are facing their second investigation launched by the NFL as well, which began earlier this year. The league’s investigation began after after former cheerleader and marketing manager Tiffani Johnson accused Snyder of sexually harassing her in 2004.