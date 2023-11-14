Dan Orlovsky Says Bill Belichick Will Leave Patriots And Be A Coach/GM Elsewhere

Videos by OutKick

Bill Belichick’s seat in New England is scorching hot. And while speculation swirls about his future with the Patriots, ESPN NFL analyst Dan Orlovsky might have just dropped a subtle bombshell on us.

On Tuesday’s Episode of The Pat McAfee Show, Orlovsky shared what he has heard about Belichick’s next move and even said the coach’s next landing spot is “already determined.”

Spoiler alert: It’s not New England.

McAfee asked Orlovksy about a report from The Athletic‘s Dianna Russini that circulated over the weekend. Russini said people close to the Patriots’ organization are betting on a “mutual parting of the ways” with their longtime coach at the end of the season.

“I have heard that,” Orlovsky said. “I’ve heard more and more of that over the past week. I’m not a reporter, all that stuff, but I have heard that.”

Orlovsky reiterated it was just chatter. But the Bill Belichick rumors are gaining steam.

“I have heard that’s going to be the case and it’s kind of, who knows the likelihood of it, but I’ve heard that’s going to happen,” Orlovsky said. “And I’ve heard the location is kind of already determined, as well.”

So mysterious! You’re not just going to leave us hanging like that, are you, Dan?

“I’m not giving — I just have heard that,” Orlovsky said. “It’s people who know what they’re talking about.”

Currently, New England is last in the AFC East at 2-8 as the Patriots enter a bye week.

Bill Belichick & Co. will next take the field Nov. 26 against the Giants. But at this point, the only thing they’re competing for is the No. 1 pick in the 2024 draft.

