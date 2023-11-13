Wife Of HOF Coach Marv Levy Hopes ‘Cheater’ Bill Belichick Never Wins Again

Videos by OutKick

After coaching in the NFL for nearly 50 years, Bill Belichick has made his fair share of friends — and enemies. Turns out, the wife of another coaching legend is one of the latter.

Fran Levy — married to former longtime Buffalo Bills coach Marv Levy — can’t stand Belichick. And speaking to the Boston Globe last week, she wasn’t shy about her disdain for the New England Patriots head coach.

“I think he should retire,” she said.

“I can’t stand him. He’s a cheater, and he was rude to Marv. Bill Belichick was always jealous of Marv. He’s a mean person and I hope he never wins again.”

Tell us how you really feel, Fran!

She went on to explain that “I wear my heart on my sleeve” when it comes to her husband.

(Credit: Rick Stewart /Allsport)

Her husband disagreed with her assessment, though. Sure, the Patriots are 2-8 with no light at the end of the tunnel. And yes, Belichick has had his fair share of success and can retire now knowing he’s one of the greatest to ever do it.

But Marv has been in his shoes. After serving 11 years as head coach of the Bills and taking them to four consecutive Super Bowls — all ending in defeat — the Hall of Famer stepped down when he was 72 years old.

(Credit: Tom Pidgeon/Allsport)

Now 98, Marv said he had regrets after he called it quits.

“About a year or two after I left, I felt I’d retired too soon,” he said. “I missed coaching. I regretted it and wanted to come back, but I was too old and no one would have hired me. If somebody would have hired me, I would have come sprinting back.”

Ironically enough, Belichick referenced Marv in 2009, stating, “I won’t be like Marv Levy and coach in my 70s.”

Well, here you are, Bill — 71 years old and still coaching. Albeit from the hot seat.

It’s understandable that Marv had regrets. Despite a legendary career, he never won a Super Bowl ring. He came so close, so many times. That has to be frustrating.

Belichick, on the other hand, has nine Super Bowl appearances as a head coach with six wins — both NFL records. He also has the most playoff wins (31) and most divisional championships (17) as a head coach. Aside from breaking Don Shula’s total wins record, there’s nothing he hasn’t accomplished.

Except for winning over Fran Levy, apparently. Because she thinks he’s just a mean, jealous cheater.

“I’m going to have Fran run some extra wind sprints for saying that!” Marv joked.

