Mac Jones Throws Horrendous INT, Bill Belichick Benches Him As QB’s Starting Job In New England Probably Came To An End In Germany

The New England Patriots seemingly find new ways to lose every Sunday. In Germany, they did just that once again. And, as usual, quarterback Mac Jones was right in the middle of it. After throwing an interception on the team’s penultimate drive, head coach Bill Belichick benched him again.

Belichick benching Jones is not new. He sat Jones down during a blowout loss against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 4. Then, the following week against the Saints, same story. In those previous benching, Belichick removed Jones after the game was out-of-hand.

On Sunday, though, he took Jones out with the game on the line against the Indianapolis Colts in Germany.

New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick benched QB Mac Jones against the Indianapolis Colts in Germany. (Photo by Alex Grimm/Getty Images)

New England’s offense struggled all game, as has become the norm. Jones passed for 170 yards and even that number is a little misleading. Instead of throwing a Hail Mary at the end of the first half, the Patriots elected to throw a short pass to Demario Douglas. He gained 30 meaningless yards.

Remove that completion and Jones threw for under 150 yards. Granted, the offensive line didn’t do him any favors, as the Colts sacked Jones five times.

Bill O’Brien PISSED at Mac Jones pic.twitter.com/AclbRTblL7 — Michael Hurley (@michaelFhurley) November 12, 2023

But, even with all the struggles, Jones had a golden opportunity to be the hero. Following a Colts field goal to push their lead to 10-6, the Patriots took over. Jones led the team into the redzone — with a little help from a questionable personal foul on Colts defender Zaire Franklin (the broadcast called it “15 yards for playing football”).

On a second down from the Colts 15-yard line, Mac Jones had Mike Gesicki open for a go-ahead touchdown. Except, Jones couldn’t hit Gesicki. Instead, he under-threw the ball by a good five yards.

And, it wasn’t that long of a throw in the first place.

Julian Blackmon intercepts Mac Jones at the goal line!



📺: #INDvsNE on NFL Network

📱: Stream on #NFLPlus https://t.co/d4RDZpceuE pic.twitter.com/K0AHBzjFwM — NFL (@NFL) November 12, 2023

Woof. That’s terrible. Jones sat alone on the bench with nary a soul daring to say a word to him.

I honestly feel bad for Mac Jones at this point. pic.twitter.com/N1JebGqgWf — Savage (@SavageSports_) November 12, 2023

Bill Belichick benches Mac Jones, who should never play again for the New England Patriots

DESPITE ALL OF THAT, the Patriots STILL had ANOTHER chance to win the game. The defense, which played outstanding, once again held the Colts. Indianapolis punted back to the Patriots with just under two minutes left in the game.

But, instead of Mac Jones trotting out to try again, Belichick opted to send backup Bailey Zappe onto the field to try and win the game.

Unfortunately for New England, Zappe’s attempt ended the exact same way that Mac Jones’ did.

Colts intercept Bailey Zappe after the fake spike to close out the game. 👀



(Via: NFL, NFL Network)pic.twitter.com/3BssBeUptS — Sunday Night Football on NBC (@SNFonNBC) November 12, 2023

Bill Belichick looked absolutely devastated. Never thought that I would feel bad for Belichick, but this is actually kind of sad to watch.

That has to be it for Mac Jones. There’s no way that the Patriots can start him after benching him with the game on the line.

Plus, Belichick has now taken him out of three games this season. That was New England’s tenth game, so Jones hasn’t finished 30% of the games this year.

That number should go up to 100% over the final seven games. The Patriots have a bye next week and the decision for Belichick should be between Bailey Zappe and Malik Cunningham. Mac Jones doesn’t deserve to be in the discussion.

The season, for all intents and purposes, is over. The 2-8 Patriots are in the running for the #1 overall pick in the NFL Draft. That should be the goal.

Although, perhaps starting Jones gets the team closer to that goal.

Either way, Jones can’t start another game this season. He probably won’t start another game for the New England Patriots.

If so, what a terrible way to end his tenure with the team, with a horrible interception on German soil.

Perhaps fitting, though.