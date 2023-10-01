Mac Jones Benched By Patriots, Bill Belichick During Disaster Against Dallas Cowboys

Videos by OutKick

These are not your, uh, slightly older brother’s New England Patriots. No, since Tom Brady left for Tampa Bay, the Patriots haven’t had much success. Bill Belichick tried to replace Brady with Mac Jones, but that didn’t work.

During the preseason, the Patriots made a pair of curious roster moves. They released the other two quarterbacks on their roster — Bailey Zappe and Malik Cunningham — as whispers grew about a QB controversy in New England.

Belichick, seemingly, sent the message that he believed in Mac Jones enough to not worry about exposing his backup quarterbacks to waivers or free agency.

New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick benched Mac Jones against the Dallas Cowboys after Jones twice allowed the Dallas defense to score on his turnovers. (Photo by Sam Hodde/Getty Images)

They ended up bringing back Bailey Zappe. On Sunday, Zappe entered the game for Mac Jones as the New England Patriots trailed by four touchdowns against the Dallas Cowboys.

The Patriots roster isn’t very good. This is not just a Mac Jones problem. But he certainly isn’t helping the cause.

Twice in the first half Jones turned the ball over and allowed the Dallas defense to score. Once, they stripped him for a scoop-and-score. Later, they intercepted him and ran it back for a pick-six.

In the second half, Jones threw another interception on a fourth-down play.

He returned to the field for the team’s ensuing drive. They went three-and-out. Bill Belichick had seen enough, as Bailey Zappe came into the game with the team down 31-3 in the third quarter.

Are the Patriots done with Mac Jones? Probably not. They just don’t have any better options. If Belichick believed in Zappe, he wouldn’t have released him prior to the season. If other teams believed in Zappe, they would have signed him.

But is it time for the Patriots to enter tank mode? There are several intriguing quarterback prospects in the NFL Draft, including presumptive #1 overall pick Caleb Williams.

Tom Brady isn’t coming back. It’s time to start thinking about the future.

Mac Jones ain’t it.