Mac Jones Is The Guy (Only Guy) In New England As Bill Belichick, Patriots Cut Bailey Zappe & Malik Cunningham

The New England Patriots made two surprising cuts Tuesday, letting quarterbacks Bailey Zappe and Malik Cunningham go as the team tries to get its roster to 53 players. There’s no other way to read this news than this: Bill Belichick is telling the NFL that Mac Jones is his guy, so stop asking about it.

Some speculated that Bailey Zappe might press Jones for the starting quarterback gig in New England, but that clearly did not happen. Plus, Malik Cunningham had an incredible preseason debut and the team immediately started giving him more practice reps.

Despite all of the noise, neither player is on the New England Patriots active roster. In fact, there’s just one quarterback on the roster at this point and his name is Mac Jones. Talk about a vote of confidence from a head coach.

The New England Patriots cut Bailey Zappe and Malik Cunningham, a message from Bill Belichick that Mac Jones is his guy. (Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images)

Saying that a player is “the guy” is a hell of a different than cutting everyone else around him. What people do is far more important than what they say and Bill Belichick knows that.

Now, though, the Patriots need some depth at quarterback. They can’t go into the season with only one QB on the roster. That’s what makes these moves so interesting. Bailey Zappe is at least a solid backup. Who on the free agent market right now is a better option for the Patriots?

Perhaps they might bring in someone like Will Greir. Greir lost his third-string gig when the Dallas Cowboys traded for Trey Lance. But is Greir better than Bailey Zappe? Does he have more long-term upside than Malik Cunningham?

It’s a strange move for the Patriots just 12 days away from the start of the season, but Bill Belichick is a six-time Super Bowl Champion. Though, all of those came with Tom Brady at quarterback.

Apparently, if he has any hope of winning number seven this season, it all rests on the shoulders of Mac Jones.

And, evidently, Belichick is just fine with that.