Dak Prescott Reacts To Cowboys Trading For Trey Lance,

The Trey Lance experiment is heading from San Francisco to Dallas.

Lance joins a Cowboys quarterbacks room already facing several storylines with its QB1, which should only heighten the drama.

After the Cowboys traded a fourth-round pick to the Cowboys for Lance — the former No. 3 draft pick — all eyes went to starter Dak Prescott.

Naturally, the conversation shifts to whether Trey Lance can usurp Prescott, a QB who has provided his share of headaches for the offense.

Prescott reacted to the news over the weekend.

“Obviously, I understand it’s a business,” Prescott said. “That’s a first-round talent and you’re always trying to make your team better.

“But that [move] was the front office, so we’re going to welcome him as we do any teammate, and hopefully just he makes us better and then we’re gonna continue to get back at it. I know we’ve got one goal as a team.”

Dak missed five games in 2022 due to a broken thumb on his throwing hand. He also led the league in interceptions with 15.

The two-time Pro Bowler enters next season as the undisputed starter. But will upcoming contract talks, compounded by Lance’s arrival, put Prescott on the hot-er seat?

As OutKick’s Armando Salguero reported, Prescott’s current deal with the Cowboys ends after 2024. Prescott was asked if Lance’s arrival had any impact on his eventual talks with Cowboys owner Jerry Jones and the front office.

“I’m going leave those talks in the office where business is handled,” Prescott noted. “So, [there will] come a time when that happens.”