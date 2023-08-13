Following Electric Preseason Debut, New England Patriots Giving Malik Cunningham Real Look At QB

Videos by OutKick

One of the biggest stories of the NFL preseason so far is New England Patriots player Malik Cunningham. I say player because Cunningham converted to wide receiver in order to try and make the team’s roster.

Cunningham starred in college at Louisville, throwing for nearly 10,000 yards in his five seasons. He went to the Senior Bowl and impressed everyone there with his abilities. But, many NFL people questioned his ability to play quarterback.

Malik Cunningham of the New England Patriots looks to pass during the fourth quarter during the preseason game against the Houston Texans at Gillette Stadium on August 10, 2023 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Omar Rawlings/Getty Images)

No team drafted him during the 2023 NFL Draft. He entered free agency and the New England Patriots signed him. But, they wanted him to play wide receiver, also thinking that’s his best chance to make an impact at the NFL level.

However, Bill Belichick knows that Cunningham is an incredible athlete. So, he decided to give the kid a shot to play quarterback in the team’s preseason opener against the Houston Texans. Even though he hardly practiced the position at all with the team.

And, he absolutely electrified the Foxboro crowd with both his rushing and his passing.

Played WR in the first half. QB in the second half.



Malik Cunningham is doing everything he can for the @Patriots. @MalikMalikc10



📺: #HOUvsNE on @NFLNetwork

📱: Stream on NFL+ https://t.co/bBFpXewtKp pic.twitter.com/dXR3ZHPI1v — NFL (@NFL) August 11, 2023

Still not over this throw from Malik Cunningham.



pic.twitter.com/jxB4OTJLXj — Mike Kadlick (@mikekadlick) August 11, 2023

This one is for all of the Malik Cunningham enthusiasts out there — every play from his 4th quarter Patriots QB pre-season debut against the Texans — I had a first round grade on him pre-draft https://t.co/eSclhAMQs1 pic.twitter.com/PShguVLMR4 — FIRST ROUND MOCK (@firstroundmock) August 11, 2023

Patriots rookie Malik Cunningham on his fourth-quarter TD run pic.twitter.com/cO0QdFOVsS — Dakota Randall (@DakRandall) August 11, 2023

Get yourself a girl that looks at you the way Bill Belichick looks at Malik Cunningham pic.twitter.com/th5BgO1qqL — PGS NEST  (@NestPgs) August 11, 2023

It appears that performance encouraged the Patriots coaching staff and Bill Belichick to give Cunningham more opportunities to play quarterback.

The Patriots and Texans squared off Thursday and hadn’t practiced since. But they got back on the field on Sunday. And Malik Cunningham got some legitimate reps under center.

One theme of today’s Patriots practice: More Malik Cunningham at QB.



Building off Thursday’s preseason opener when Cunningham was impressive with the ball in his hands. — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) August 13, 2023

David Andrews notes he took his first reps with Malik Cunningham today.



Cunningham briefly worked with the #Patriots best offensive players in a couple team periods. pic.twitter.com/oY6w0CdJG3 — Andrew Callahan (@_AndrewCallahan) August 13, 2023

JuJu Smith-Schuster on Malik Cunningham: “That dude is electric. When the football’s in his hands as a quarterback, he’s a very dangerous player.” pic.twitter.com/Ho1FRBEMNy — Zack Cox (@ZackCoxNESN) August 13, 2023

Last year, Patriots fans clamored for Bailey Zappe to get reps over incumbent starter Mac Jones. This season, it appears that Cunningham is going to be the object of Patriots’ fans desires.

Let the QB competition commence!