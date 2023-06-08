Dan Dakich Exposes Mark Jones For Racist Criticism Of Nikola Jokić

Videos by OutKick

Recently-demoted ESPN broadcaster Mark Jones trended over the weekend for a bizarrely-defensive tweet in which he responded to a random account praising Nikola Jokic.

Jones continues to tweet misleading stats to degrade the Nuggets star and even shares posts accusing Jokic and his family of benefiting from white privilege.

Why are his issues with Jokic? Did Jokic not defend him from racist white arena police officers?

Perhaps. Though it’s quite clear Jones has an issue with a white player dominating a majority-black sport. And most Twitter users cited Jones’ anti-white tweets as the cause for his disliking of Jokic.

But no one exposed Jones more this week than OutKick’s Dan Dakich. Dakich roasted Jones for his racism and for trying to be someone he’s not.

Here’s Dakich:

Mark Jones is hating on Nikola Jokic for his whiteness🤡 @dandakich reacts⬇️



Watch the full show here:https://t.co/aYEbllxxjK pic.twitter.com/rDnobDlZ84 — OutKick (@Outkick) June 7, 2023

Dakich makes several key points.

Jones adopted an anti-white persona online despite marrying a white woman. Perhaps, as Dan says, he sees a payday. There’s no greater path up the ladder at ESPN than feigning outrage. Look at Bomani Jones, Domonique Foxworth, and Sarah Spain.

Jones, as a mediocre broadcaster, understands that.

At the same time, Jones also appears to be trying to overcorrect. See, NBA Twitter used to criticize Jones for marrying a white woman. He didn’t like the perception of not being black enough, the same criticism levied upon Malika Andrews for dating a white man.

So, Jones seeks to prove otherwise by sharing posts that call black people “coons.” Oh, and with tweets that say white police officers are trying to shoot him months after taking a photo with white police officers:

Jones captioned the above photo with “S/o to the Syracuse Police Dept who helped me secure the 💼 today. I appreciate y’all. Keep up the great work. Real professionals👏🏾👏🏾🙏🏾.”

But he deleted the tweet when he decided to go anti-police online.

He’s a race hustler. And a fraud. Props to Dakich for saying so.

“Mark Jones is the Ja Morant of broadcasting,” Dakich notes.

“They are trying to be something they are not. JA Morant is trying to be a tough thug. Mark Jones is a suburban guy married to a white woman. But he’s to be something he’s not. He sees cat money … but it’s a little bit tough when you live in the suburbs, your kids go to private schools, and you are married to a white woman.”

It sounds like Mark Jones is a moron. Or as Dakich puts it, “stupid.”

Dan worked with Mark Jones. He has first-hand knowledge of his stupidity.

“Mark Jones has a long history of stupid. I used to work with him. Nice guy. But he’s incredibly stupid.”

Fair. He’s the latest example:

pic.twitter.com/xkrRNin42b — Patrick Rasmussen (Rope On Fire link in bio) (@prmorphine) June 8, 2023

And here’s a running list of Mark Jones’ recent behavior:

Sharing a tweet calling his colleague Stephen A. Smith a “coon.”

Sharing multiple tweets telling Rush Limbaugh to “rot in hell” on the day he died of lung cancer.

Lying about the police murdering a still-very-alive Jacob Blake.

Lying about Jacob Blake being unarmed.

Liking nasty tweets about his colleague JJ Redick.

Baselessly accusing stadium police officers of trying to shoot him.

Connecting Aaron Rodgers to QAnon without proof.

Violating ESPN’s ban on discussing politics.

Liking tweets calling Queen Elizabeth a vile racist.

Liking tweets mocking Nick Bosa for tearing his ACL.

Making a “blowjob” reference on-air.

Discussing “insurrections” during NBA games.

Calling Batman a racist.

Reposting tweets asserting Ron DeSantis is in the KKK.

Promoting an inaccurate report that 90% of the NBA media is white.

Posting disparaging tweets about Nikola Jokić and Luka Doncic (wonder why these two).

Sharing a tweet that white people are trying to appropriate Jesus.

Jones did not respond to a request for comment on what his personal issues with Jokic are, or why he shares tweets celebrating white players’ injuries.

Any ideas?

Call it racist or stupid — ESPN employing this guy is an insult to even Kendrick Perkins.

Good on Dakich and Twitter users to call Mark Jones out on being precisely what he accuses others of being: a privileged hack using race to stay employed and relevant.