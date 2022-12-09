Dan Campbell Shocked Lions Are Favored Over Vikings, Sadly Can’t Place Bet

For some reason, the 5-7 Detroit Lions are favored this weekend against the 10-2 Minnesota Vikings, and even Lions head coach Dan Campbell can’t figure out why.

“We can’t bet. You know, that’s illegal,” Campbell said to the shock and dismay of nobody. “I’ll get banned for life from this league. So, it has no bearing on us.

“I’m shocked by that, but all those things really don’t matter.”

Vegas begging you to take Vikings over Dan Campbell, Lions

I’ll be honest with you, I had NO idea this line existed until I saw Campbell’s clip on Twitter.com.

I’d imagine this comes to a surprise to many people, because WHY IN THE WORLD ARE THE LIONS A TWO-POINT FAVORITE?!

Look, I don’t think the Vikings are a juggernaut 10-2 team. They give off some serious 2020 Pittsburgh Steelers vibes if you ask me.

That being said, they went on the road and beat the Buffalo Bills less than a month ago, and are coming off back-to-back wins over the Patriots and Jets.

Are those two teams great? Nope. But they’re not pushovers, either.

But, also … Kirk Cousins. So, yeah, maybe this makes sense?

OutKick’s Geoff Clark certainly thinks so!

“The professionals backing a short home favorite that’s trending up vs. a team that’s clearly not as good as their record indicates makes sense,” he wrote Friday. “Detroit’s spread is an old-school football betting position to take.”

You can find Geoff’s full rundown here. Perhaps Dan Campbell should give it a read, too.