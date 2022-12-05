Kirk Cousins Offers Up Brutal Comparison For Taking Hits In The NFL

The NFL is violent, and while the game has changed to better protect the position, quarterbacks take a beating each and every game. Minnesota Vikings signal caller Kirk Cousins knows a thing or two about taking hits and offered up a brutally honest comparison about what it’s like taking shots each week.

Cousins, who has taken the fourth-most sacks of any QB this season (30), likens each game to enduring a car accident.

“I thought Cousins took some brutal hits today. But he said: ‘You check yourself after each one and I was good. I was clean.'” Noting that, “He likens each game to a car accident, and described the week between them: ‘You get put back together and then you get ready for the next car accident.'”

Just like every car accident, each hit that a QB takes is different, so it’s a spot-on comparison from the Vikings’ quarterback.

Kirk Cousins says he suffers a ‘car accident’ each week in the NFL. (Photo by David Berding/Getty Images)

Cousins has been sacked at least once in every game this season and was taken down twice against the New York Jets on Sunday. He was sacked a season-high seven times against the Dallas Cowboys last month in what was a 40-3 blowout loss.

Despite taking a few hits against the Jets, Cousins was able to lead Minnesota to a 27-22 home win on Sunday afternoon. The 34-year-old threw for 173 yards, a touchdown, and zero interceptions.

The next ‘car accident’ Cousins will have to endure will take place in Detroit this weekend when the Vikings play visitor to the Lions.