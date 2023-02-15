Damar Hamlin Gets Out Of This World Tattoo As He Continues To Recover

Videos by OutKick

Damar Hamlin received some new ink last week to remind him of how fragile life can be.

The Bills safety, who suffered cardiac arrest live during Monday Night Football, got a tattoo that was out of this world.

The tatt is located on Hamlin’s entire left hand. It shows an astronaut sitting in a yoga pose with the Milky Way Galaxy behind him. The artistic work on it is pretty phenomenal. Saturn’s rings, for example, have incredible detail.

HAMLIN SUFFERED CARDIAC ARREST ON JAN. 2

Hamlin got the the tattoo last week while he was in Arizona ahead of the Super Bowl.

Tattoo artist Brian Ortega told TMZ that that Hamlin chose the astronaut-yoga imagery to remind himself of the healing process that he’s currently on. The tattoo is supposed to bring Hamlin peace and comfort, an almost zen-like feeling as he continues his journey.

Hamlin’s tattoo wasn’t the only new thing Hamlin received during Super Bowl week.

The 24-year-old Bills safety was gifted a diamond-studded “3” pendent, which is his jersey number. The stunning piece of bling was covered with 14-carat white gold and was designed by Rafaello & Co. owner Gabriel Jacobs.

The piece had a small red heart located on the bottom right.

It’s unclear if Hamlin will be able to play in the NFL again. But the fact that he’s already been able to recover as much as he is in such a short period of time is nothing short of a miracle.