Buffalo Bills Pay Tribute To Teammate Damar Hamlin In First Game Since Cardiac Arrest

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — The Buffalo Bills aren’t closing the book on the Damar Hamlin story. But they have begun to write a new chapter.

How does a 96-yard touchdown return during the opening kickoff sound?

Because that is what Nyheim Hines did for the Buffalo Bills in its first game since Hamlin, their starting safety, suffered a cardiac arrest episode on the field in a game against the Cincinnati Bengals Monday night. Sunday afternoon the Bills are hosting the New England Patriots at Highmark Stadium.

While Hamlin reportedly watches the game from the University of Cincinnati Medical Center where he remains in critical condition.

The Bills came onto the field as a team carrying Pray for Damar flags and No. 3 flags.

The sellout crowd met them with a raucous roar.

The club also introduced to the crowd its medical staff pregame. That medical staff is at least in part responsible for saving Hamlin’s life.

And prior to kickoff everyone in the stands with few exceptions held up three fingers — obviously to signify their support for Damar Hamlin.

Most of the Bills players wore clothes that represented their support for Hamlin. Some wore a Hamlin jersey. Some wore T-shirts with Hamlin’s face on the front. Many wore a Damar Hamlin sweat shirt. The white shirt had a large 3 outlined in blue on the front.

Josh Allen showed his support for Bills teammate Damar Hamlin pregame.

Bills paid respects to first responders ahead of Sunday’s kickoff.

Josh Allen wore it. The Bills tweeted it on their account and Hamlin, still in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center in Ohio retweeted with a reply.

The reply, by the way, is said to be coming directly from Hamlin who has also been writing his thoughts on Instagram, according to a Bills source.

And that makes sense because earlier the Bills reported that Hamlin’s “neurologic function remains intact and he has been able to talk to his family and care team.”

That has been great news for the Bills in recent days.

Now we see how the club plays on the field.

