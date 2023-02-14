Bills Safety Damar Hamlin Gifted Diamond-Encrusted Bling

Videos by OutKick

It’s been a good week for Damar Hamlin.

The Buffalo Bills safety, who suffered an on-field cardiac arrest on Jan. 2 in a game against the Bengals, not only got to stop by the NFL Honors Thursday night for a special segment and appear at Super Bowl LVII on Sunday, but he was also the recipient of a custom-made piece from New York’s very own Rafaello & Co.

Damar Hamlin Shows Off New Bling

Hamlin’s new ice is about as impressive and opulent a piece of jewelry as anything you’ll find coming out of Jason of Beverly Hills, another big-name jeweler responsible for last season’s stunning Rams Super Bowl rings.

The diamond-studded “3” pendant, commemorating his jersey number, was dripping with 14-carat white gold, as relayed by TMZ Sports, and sported a small red heart on the bottom corner of the digit.

Rafaello & Co. owner Gabriel Jacobs posted a video of the handoff to Hamlin, showing off the piece’s luster and Hamlin’s reaction to the chain.

WATCH:

Credit: Gabriel Jacobs/Raphaello and Co.

As Damar looks to capitalize on his on-field incident with positive change, notably through his Chasing M’s Foundation, the 24-year-old still sees his future playing out on a football field.

Hamlin announced an online initiative with the American Heart Association. The new campaign is designed to teach the importance of learning CPR after it saved his life during the on-field incident.

RELATED: DAMAR HAMLIN SHARES THE IMPORTANCE OF CPR TRAINING IN NEW PARTNERSHIP WITH AMERICAN HEART ASSOCIATION

Just last week, an NFLPA doctor spoke out to “guarantee” that Hamlin would return to pro football after suffering the scary medical emergency.

Perhaps one day, he’ll have a Super Bowl ring to match the new chain. If so, what a comeback story for the ages.