Videos by OutKick

The general understanding is that running back Dalvin Cook will not play for the Vikings in 2023 and beyond. Minnesota’s offensive coordinator Wes Phillips appeared to hint at that being true.

Phillips, 44, is in his second season with the organization. He helped lead the eighth-ranked scoring offense in the league to a 13-4 record.

At the forefront of his success was Cook. The sixth-year back out of Florida State ran for 1,173 yards and eight touchdowns on 364 carries and caught 39 passes out of the backfield for 295 yards and two scores.

Although Cook went for over 1,000 yards, there were also moments like this.

Dalvin Cook runs into Ezra Cleveland and fumbles pic.twitter.com/Swnzba2ol3 — Will Ragatz (@WillRagatz) September 25, 2022

Because of his past injury struggles, and slight decline in terms of production last season, there are a lot of people who are out on Cook. It sure seems like the Vikings are amongst those who are not interested in moving forward with their former second round pick.

Others don’t agree that Cook is done yet.

.@DariusJButler believes Dalvin Cook is, "still in the prime of his career."



So, why is he being written off so easily? 🤔



📺: @FanDuelTV | @heykayadams pic.twitter.com/7EtxgL0fS6 — Up & Adams (@UpAndAdamsShow) June 7, 2023

Either way, the trade rumors have been swirling for months. Meanwhile, Cook reportedly wants to play for the Dolphins and recently worked out with the trainer of Miami’s starting quarterback.

In the meantime, it’s something of a stalemate.

Minnesota has not traded Cook, yet. He is not cut, yet.

But Dalvin Cook is on his way out.

Amidst all of the reports, rumors and speculation, Phillips made Cook’s future pretty clear on Tuesday. He was asked about 2022 draft pick Ty Chandler and whether the former Tennessee and North Carolina running back would have an increased role this fall.

I think he’s going to have to be. — Wes Phillips, via Kevin Seifert

Say less.

Alexander Mattison would take over the backfield if Cook is not on the team. Chandler would be RB2.

If Chandler is going to have to be more involved, it’s easy to read between the lines. It doesn’t sound like Cook will be getting any touches for the Vikings this year, or ever.