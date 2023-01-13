Dallas Zoo On Lockdown Due To Escaped Clouded Leopard But No Biggie, It’s ‘Non-Dangerous’

Ever been walking around your neighborhood and one of those adorable clouded leopards comes up to you and you can’t help but just give it a little pet-pet because it’s just so darn cute and cuddly?

No? Me neither.

Don’t tell that to the Dallas Zoo, though, which is currently under a Code Blue because a non-dangerous clouded leopard is on the loose. Yes, non-dangerous.

We have an ongoing situation at the Zoo right now with a Code Blue – that is a non-dangerous animal that is out of its habitat. One of our clouded leopards was not in its habitat when the team arrived this morning and is unaccounted for at this time. — Dallas Zoo (@DallasZoo) January 13, 2023

Dallas Zoo under Code Blue because of a fugitive leopard

Hey, Dallas Zoo … speak for yourselves. I see the word leopard and “non-dangerous” is certainly not the term that comes to mind.

Honestly, I have ZERO idea what a leopard even looks like if we’re being honest. Sure, I’ll look it up here in a second and probably recognize it, but I truly don’t know what one looks like right this second.

Frankly, all the animals in the “cat” family blend together for me, and they all scare the piss out of me – right down to a house cat.

“Non-dangerous” my butt. He’s your cuddly clouded leopard, folks. (Photo by Andrew Lichtenstein/Corbis via Getty Images)

Jaguars, panthers, cheetahs, lions, leopards, Milkdud – the 13-year-old house cat down the street – all terrify me. Don’t mess with them, don’t even stare at ’em.

So, no, I don’t consider a fugitive clouded leopard a non-dangerous animal, Dallas Zoo. Get your sh*t together, STAT.

Our focus right now is on locating the animal. — Dallas Zoo (@DallasZoo) January 13, 2023

Oh, good. Thank GOD your focus is on locating the animal. Glad we cleared that up.

Anyway, Twitter – what’s left of it, anyways – had jokes and I picked out some of the best ones to pass the time and keep my mind off the situation.

The famous “non-dangerous” Leopard — Ron Pitts-MOTUS™️ (@RonLPitts) January 13, 2023

Friendly leopard making it's rounds pic.twitter.com/FOYA4BdlTX — Lukavelli The Don (@scrmblnscholar) January 13, 2023

Have you tried putting out an empty paper bag or cardboard box? pic.twitter.com/fUCzPa3VK0 — Cassidy (@PhotoCassidy) January 13, 2023

My cat does this all the time. Check inside the bags in the closet. — Jason Major (@JPMajor) January 13, 2023

Y’all lost a friendly leopard?! — MFFL (24-19) (@Mavs_FFL) January 13, 2023

You might want to explain how a clouded leopard isn't a dangerous animal. Most people read "leopard" and know big cat. It would be a great time to highlight this endangered species, as the search continues. Hope it is found soon! — Alyssa C. (@alyssa_cogs) January 13, 2023

PS: Shut up, Alyssa. I think we’re all good on not being educated on clouded leopards today. Thanks, though.