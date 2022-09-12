Twitter Users Demand The Cowboys Trade For This QB

Twitter users want Mason Rudolph to take his talents to Dallas.

The Dallas Cowboys are in a brutally tough QB situation after Dak Prescott fractured his throwing hand Sunday night, and there’s been a lot of speculation about what might happen next.

Well, as of Monday morning, Mason Rudolph’s name was a top trending item on Twitter as fans floated him as Jerry Jones’ temporary QB1.

Sounds like the cowboys could use Mason Rudolph pic.twitter.com/eHKc52LgEK — Khøł ™ 💎 (@kholfitzsimmons) September 12, 2022

Mason Rudolph for Micah Parsons. Who says no? https://t.co/UCsizukhpg — Christopher Carter (@CarterCritiques) September 12, 2022

I could see this being a spot for Mason Rudolph to land potentially. https://t.co/5bBha0Q5Kb — Nick Farabaugh (@FarabaughFB) September 12, 2022

Can someone photoshop Mason Rudolph into a Cowboys uniform? Send him there for a 4th tonight! — Andrew Fillipponi (@ThePoniExpress) September 12, 2022

Can I interest you in Mason Rudolph for a 4th round pick? https://t.co/FC18N9IQZH — Matt Koll (@MKoll15) September 12, 2022

If the Cowboys are looking to still win this season, they need to trade for someone like Mason Rudolph, who is at least better than their current healthy options. If the Steelers get an offer from Dallas, they need to just finally unload Mason. It’s a perfect match. Get it done. — Mike J. Asti (@MikeAsti11) September 12, 2022

Mason Rudolph as a temporary fix in Dallas actually makes a lot of sense. As of right now, he’s not close to sniffing the field in Pittsburgh.

Mitch Trubisky is QB1 and Kenny Pickett is solidified as QB2 for Mike Tomlin. So, unless a disaster happens in Pittsburgh, Rudolph is glued to the bench for the foreseeable future.

Will the Dallas Cowboys trade for Mason Rudolph? (Photo by Mark Alberti/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Dallas desperately needs a QB for at least a few weeks until Prescott gets healthy because Cooper Rush simply isn’t the answer.

Rudolph has plenty of starting experience and has actually won games as a starting QB in the NFL. In 17 appearances, Rudolph has thrown for 2,366 yards, 16 touchdowns and 11 interceptions. His stats are far from impressive, but the numbers are at least serviceable for a short period of time.

Will Mason Rudolph be traded to the Dallas Cowboys? (Photo by Brandon Sloter/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Will it happen? Only time will tell, but clearly, a lot of fans want to see Mason Rudolph slinging it in Dallas.