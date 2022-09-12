Twitter Users Demand The Cowboys Trade For This QB

Twitter users want Mason Rudolph to take his talents to Dallas.

The Dallas Cowboys are in a brutally tough QB situation after Dak Prescott fractured his throwing hand Sunday night, and there’s been a lot of speculation about what might happen next.

Well, as of Monday morning, Mason Rudolph’s name was a top trending item on Twitter as fans floated him as Jerry Jones’ temporary QB1.

Mason Rudolph as a temporary fix in Dallas actually makes a lot of sense. As of right now, he’s not close to sniffing the field in Pittsburgh.

Mitch Trubisky is QB1 and Kenny Pickett is solidified as QB2 for Mike Tomlin. So, unless a disaster happens in Pittsburgh, Rudolph is glued to the bench for the foreseeable future.

Will the Dallas Cowboys trade for Mason Rudolph? (Photo by Mark Alberti/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Dallas desperately needs a QB for at least a few weeks until Prescott gets healthy because Cooper Rush simply isn’t the answer.

Rudolph has plenty of starting experience and has actually won games as a starting QB in the NFL. In 17 appearances, Rudolph has thrown for 2,366 yards, 16 touchdowns and 11 interceptions. His stats are far from impressive, but the numbers are at least serviceable for a short period of time.

Will Mason Rudolph be traded to the Dallas Cowboys? (Photo by Brandon Sloter/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Will it happen? Only time will tell, but clearly, a lot of fans want to see Mason Rudolph slinging it in Dallas.

