Dallas Cowboys Disagree With Madden Ratings, Sign Trevon Diggs To Massive Contract Extension

Last week, Madden ratings came out for the top cornerbacks in the NFL. Trevon Diggs disagreed with his rating of 87 overall, which made him 12th-best among corners. The Dallas Cowboys apparently disagree, too, because they rewarded him with a massive contract Tuesday, according to ESPN.

From ESPN’s story: “Diggs’ $19.4 million average ties him for fifth among the highest-paid cornerbacks in the NFL with New Orleans’ Marshon Lattimore. Green Bay’s Jaire Alexander ($21 million), Cleveland’s Denzel Ward ($20.1 million), Miami’s Jalen Ramsey ($20 million) and Baltimore’s Marlon Humphrey ($19.5 million) have higher average salaries.”

The Cowboys also included $42.3 million guaranteed. And, according to Sportrac, his $21.25 million signing bonus is the highest for a current NFL cornerback on his second or third contract. The only players with higher bonuses received them as first-round picks entering the NFL.

87 Overall, Throw your whole game away I’m not fw it lol https://t.co/lE1S3DGV2r — SEVEN (@TrevonDiggs) July 20, 2023

Trevon Diggs is a tough corner to evaluate. He definitely makes big plays and creates turnovers. But he takes a lot of risks and surrenders huge plays, as well.

One could argue that Diggs is actually OVERRATED by Madden ratings-makers. According to Pro Football Focus, Diggs rated as the 42nd best cornerback in the NFL last season.

The Dallas Cowboys signed CB Trevon Diggs to a massive five-year extension after Diggs was rated as the 12th best CB in Madden NFL 2023. (Photo by Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images)

He led the league with 11 interception in 2021. But he only recorded three picks last season. If he isn’t taking the ball away from opponents, then he isn’t nearly as valuable.

But apparently the Dallas Cowboys think he’s going to take the ball away a lot more over the next five seasons.

They better hope so, because a bad contract like that could hurt when it comes time to re-sign guys like Micah Parsons.