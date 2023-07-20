Dallas Cowboys CB Trevon Diggs Takes Major Issue With His Rating In Madden NFL 2023

Videos by OutKick

There isn’t much going on in the world of football right now, thanks to being in the dead of summer. Training camps are gearing up, which means the season is almost here. That also means it’s time for this year’s Madden NFL ratings release, giving us something to talk about. For Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs, that means trash-talking the ratings-makers.

On Thursday, the ratings came out for the cornerbacks in the game. Miami Dolphins corner Jalen Ramsey — who the team traded for in March — rates as the best, according to the video game.

Ramsey earned a 97 overall rating. He’s followed by Green Bay Packers CB Jaire Alexander (95), and Denver Broncos’ second-year corner Patrick Surtain II (94). New York Jet Sauce Gardner and Baltimore Raven Marlon Humphrey (both 93) round at the Top 5.

Nine corners received a rating of 90 overall or higher. Dallas Cowboys defensive back Trevon Diggs is not one of them.

And he’s not happy about it.

“87 overall, throw your whole game away I’m not [f***ing with] it lol,” Diggs tweeted. Unclear if he did, in fact, “laugh out loud.”

Diggs is a tough corner to evaluate. He definitely makes big plays and creates turnovers. But he takes a lot of risks and surrenders huge plays, as well.

One could argue that Diggs is actually OVERRATED by Madden ratings-makers. According to Pro Football Focus, Diggs rated as just the 42nd best cornerback in the NFL last season.

Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs took issue with his 2023 Madden NFL rating, which put him as the 12th best in the league. (Photo by Michael Owens/Getty Images)

He led the league with 11 interception in 2021. But he only recorded three picks last season. If he isn’t taking the ball away from opponents, then he isn’t nearly as valuable.

Madden gave Diggs a pretty generous rating, honestly. If he wants to be higher next year, then he might want to try playing better this season for the Cowboys.