Rams Trade Jalen Ramsey To Dolphins

The Miami Dolphins secondary is going to be nasty in 2023.

The Dolphins and Los Angeles Rams have finalized a trade to send cornerback Jalen Ramsey to Miami, Josina Anderson reported Sunday. The Rams will get a third-round draft pick and tight end Hunter Long.

League sources confirm the deal is now agreed to. The #Rams are getting a 2023 3rd-round pick & TE Hunter Long, per source. https://t.co/TANHpreo70 — JosinaAnderson (@JosinaAnderson) March 12, 2023

Last season, Ramsey picked off four passes and caused two forced fumbles among 88 combined tackles.

Ramsey played a huge role in the Rams’ Super Bowl run two seasons ago after Los Angeles acquired him from the Jacksonville Jaguars in a huge trade. But the Rams had a losing season last year, and it was reported recently that they were willing to trade Ramsey and receiver Allen Robinson II.

L.A. has been making moves this offseason to create salary cap space before the new league year begins on March 15.

And he seems pretty happy about the deal.

OutKick’s Armando Salguero said Ramsey adjusted his contract to go back to Florida. He will get $36.9 million over two years — fully guaranteed. That is lower than the $20 million per year deal he originally got from Los Angeles.

For the Dolphins, who made the playoffs last season and appear to be finally rising from the depths or mediocrity, it’s an aggressive move to help the defense. Ramsey will join an already strong secondary with Xavien Howard and Jevon Holland.

That’s good news for a team who has to play against Josh Allen twice a year.

Now, Tua Tagovailoa and wide receivers Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle will really have their work cut out for them in practice.

But the Cheetah doesn’t seem to mind.

Practice is going to be crazy now 🥹 — Ty Hill (@cheetah) March 12, 2023

Ramsey, now 28 years old, is a six-time Pro Bowler and a three-time All-Pro.

Paired with the Dolphins’ weapons on both sides of the ball, Miami fans have plenty of reasons to get excited for 2023.